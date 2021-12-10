Europa League reaction and Premier League news conferences

Already bound for the Conference League in February, manager Ange Postecoglou changed his entire starting team but they took an early lead through Stephen Welsh's header.
Betis levelled twice following a spell of three goals in five minutes - including Ewan Henderson's strike with his first touch - before David Turnbull's decisive penalty.
Celtic will now face one of eight second-place sides in the Conference League for the chance to play in the last-16 of Uefa's new third-tier club competition, with Bayer Leverkusen and Betis having already sealed the top two spots in Group G.
'People will be worried about us'
West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Thought he was disappointed with defeat, David Moyes admits he is excited by the challenge of the Europa League knockout stages.
"I'm a winner and disappointed we didn't get something out of the game," said the Hammers boss.
"I thought the young players did really well and recovered after losing an early goal.
"I'm always happy to give young players a chance but they have to earn the right to play and none of them let us down - they did a great job.
"At the start of the campaign, if you had said we would have European football after Christmas, I would've been really pleased but to win the group was very good.
"At the moment West Ham are a big team and people will be worried about us.
"We're a good team and if we can take on Champions League finalists and winners and give them a run for their money then whoever we get, we will give them a good game."
As a result, David Moyes named a starting XI including five players aged 20 or under.
An inexperienced defence conceded after only three minutes when they backed off Mislav Orsic following a throw-in and he curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.
That proved to be the only goal of the game though Sonny Perkins, 17, in his first start for the Hammers, would have become the club's youngest scorer in European competitions but headed over from Harrison Ashby's cross.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
'I don't even know what it is'
Napoli 3-2 Leicester
There was some honesty from Brendan Rodgers after the game, with the Leicester boss admitting he does not "even know" what the Europa Conference League, while conceding his side were "nowhere near good enough".
"I've got to be honest I don't even know what the competition is," Rodgers told BT Sport.
"I was focused on the Europa League and winning this group and at the very least finishing second. But I am sure I will find out soon enough."
"There is a lot of naivety in our team, with a lot of young players and it has been a big demand for them this season.
"We have played a number of systems but individually it comes down to having that mentality to track a runner or stop a cross. We were good offensively but it was nowhere near good enough."
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Penalty miss denies Foxes a lifeline
Napoli 3-2 Leicester
To make things even more agonising for Leicester they were almost given a late reprieve because of events over 1,000 miles away in Poland, when a stoppage time penalty was awarded to Legia Warsaw in their fixture against Spartak Moscow at virtually the same time as the final whistle blew in Italy.
A Legia equaliser would have sent Leicester through but Tomas Pekhart's spot-kick was saved by Spartak goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov, to ensure his side progressed as group winners instead of slipping down to third.
Leicester drop into Conference League after Napoli defeat
Napoli 3-2 Leicester
Let's start with a disappointing evening for Leicester, who drop into the Europa Conference League after a 3-2 defeat at Napoli.
The Foxes had started Thursday in pole position to advance but were made to pay for their slack defending as the hosts progressed at their expense in a dramatic climax to Group C.
Brendan Rodgers' side fell 2-0 down early on, but goals from Jonny Evans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall hauled them level before half-time.
However, another defensive lapse allowed Eljif Elmas to score his second and Napoli's third as Leicester's Europa League campaign ends in disappointment.
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Thursday's results
Let's start with a look at Thursday's results for the British sides:
Celtic 3-2 Real Betis
Lyon 1-1 Rangers
Napoli 3-2 Leicester
West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Good morning
Welcome to another busy Friday on the football live page.
First up, we have all the reaction to Thursday's Europa League action on a mixed night for British clubs.
We will then turn our attention to the weekend as we bring you updates from 12 Premier League news conferences throughout the day.
Live Reporting
Thomas Mallows and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Celtic 3-2 Real Betis
-
Lyon 1-1 Rangers
-
Napoli 3-2 Leicester
-
West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Youthful Celtic earn win over Betis
Celtic 3-2 Real Betis
A much-changed and youthful Celtic ended their Europa League group campaign on a high with a dramatic home win over Spain's Real Betis.
Already bound for the Conference League in February, manager Ange Postecoglou changed his entire starting team but they took an early lead through Stephen Welsh's header.
Betis levelled twice following a spell of three goals in five minutes - including Ewan Henderson's strike with his first touch - before David Turnbull's decisive penalty.
Celtic will now face one of eight second-place sides in the Conference League for the chance to play in the last-16 of Uefa's new third-tier club competition, with Bayer Leverkusen and Betis having already sealed the top two spots in Group G.
'People will be worried about us'
West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb
Thought he was disappointed with defeat, David Moyes admits he is excited by the challenge of the Europa League knockout stages.
"I'm a winner and disappointed we didn't get something out of the game," said the Hammers boss.
"I thought the young players did really well and recovered after losing an early goal.
"I'm always happy to give young players a chance but they have to earn the right to play and none of them let us down - they did a great job.
"At the start of the campaign, if you had said we would have European football after Christmas, I would've been really pleased but to win the group was very good.
"At the moment West Ham are a big team and people will be worried about us.
"We're a good team and if we can take on Champions League finalists and winners and give them a run for their money then whoever we get, we will give them a good game."
Youthful Hammers beaten
West Ham 0-1 Dinamo Zagreb
There were no such worries for West Ham. They were already through as group winners going into Thursday's game against Dinamo Zagreb.
As a result, David Moyes named a starting XI including five players aged 20 or under.
An inexperienced defence conceded after only three minutes when they backed off Mislav Orsic following a throw-in and he curled the ball into the top corner from the edge of the penalty area.
That proved to be the only goal of the game though Sonny Perkins, 17, in his first start for the Hammers, would have become the club's youngest scorer in European competitions but headed over from Harrison Ashby's cross.
'I don't even know what it is'
Napoli 3-2 Leicester
There was some honesty from Brendan Rodgers after the game, with the Leicester boss admitting he does not "even know" what the Europa Conference League, while conceding his side were "nowhere near good enough".
"I've got to be honest I don't even know what the competition is," Rodgers told BT Sport.
"I was focused on the Europa League and winning this group and at the very least finishing second. But I am sure I will find out soon enough."
"There is a lot of naivety in our team, with a lot of young players and it has been a big demand for them this season.
"We have played a number of systems but individually it comes down to having that mentality to track a runner or stop a cross. We were good offensively but it was nowhere near good enough."
Penalty miss denies Foxes a lifeline
Napoli 3-2 Leicester
To make things even more agonising for Leicester they were almost given a late reprieve because of events over 1,000 miles away in Poland, when a stoppage time penalty was awarded to Legia Warsaw in their fixture against Spartak Moscow at virtually the same time as the final whistle blew in Italy.
A Legia equaliser would have sent Leicester through but Tomas Pekhart's spot-kick was saved by Spartak goalkeeper Aleksandr Selikhov, to ensure his side progressed as group winners instead of slipping down to third.
Leicester drop into Conference League after Napoli defeat
Napoli 3-2 Leicester
Let's start with a disappointing evening for Leicester, who drop into the Europa Conference League after a 3-2 defeat at Napoli.
The Foxes had started Thursday in pole position to advance but were made to pay for their slack defending as the hosts progressed at their expense in a dramatic climax to Group C.
Brendan Rodgers' side fell 2-0 down early on, but goals from Jonny Evans and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall hauled them level before half-time.
However, another defensive lapse allowed Eljif Elmas to score his second and Napoli's third as Leicester's Europa League campaign ends in disappointment.
Thursday's results
Let's start with a look at Thursday's results for the British sides:
Good morning
Welcome to another busy Friday on the football live page.
First up, we have all the reaction to Thursday's Europa League action on a mixed night for British clubs.
We will then turn our attention to the weekend as we bring you updates from 12 Premier League news conferences throughout the day.
Let's do this!