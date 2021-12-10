Europa League reaction and Premier League news conferences

A much-changed and youthful Celtic ended their Europa League group campaign on a high with a dramatic home win over Spain's Real Betis.

Already bound for the Conference League in February, manager Ange Postecoglou changed his entire starting team but they took an early lead through Stephen Welsh's header.

Betis levelled twice following a spell of three goals in five minutes - including Ewan Henderson's strike with his first touch - before David Turnbull's decisive penalty.

Celtic will now face one of eight second-place sides in the Conference League for the chance to play in the last-16 of Uefa's new third-tier club competition, with Bayer Leverkusen and Betis having already sealed the top two spots in Group G.