Watch: Centenary Shield - Republic of Ireland U18 boys v Northern Ireland U18 boys

Among the players who have represented England in this tournament and then gone onto bigger things are: - A former midfielder who won the Premier League title at Blackburn - A much-travelled forward who scored Blackpool's first ever Premier League goal - A former Norwich defender who went on to play international football for Scotland before becoming a manager Think you can name those three and seven others? Have a go .
BBC iPlayer
All 10 games in the 2022 Centenary Shield will be broadcast live on BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app. Coverage will be available worldwide.
Each match will also be available to catch up on for 30 days too.
When is each game?
31 March- Republic of Ireland v Northern Ireland (18:50-21:00)
1 April- England v Scotland (18:50-21:00)
7 April- Scotland v Wales (18:50-21:00)
8 April- England v Republic of Ireland (18:50-21:00)
14 April- Wales v England (18:50-21:00)
21 April- Wales v Republic of Ireland (18:50-21:00)
