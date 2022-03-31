Watch: Centenary Shield - England U18 boys v Scotland U18 boys

The Centenary Shield was first contested in 1973 and is a competitive international competition between under-18 schoolboys.

England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland all play each other in a round-robin format and the team with the most points at the end of the tournament will win the trophy.

England last lifted the trophy back in 2017, while Northern Ireland were winners in the 2018-19 season. The tournament is returning after an enforced break due to the Covid-19 pandemic.