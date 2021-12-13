Champions League & Europa League draws - build-up and reaction

Despite four goals and a clean sheet, however, Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said his side had "too many lows" during the game.
High standards.
Bronze misses City win because of test and trace guidelines
Birmingham 2-3 Man City
There was frustration for England defender Lucy Bronze, whose return from injury for Manchester City was delayed when she was forced to withdraw from Sunday's win over Birmingham because of test and trace guidelines.
Keira Walsh and Janine Beckie have tested positive for Covid-19, but while City were also missing Steph Houghton, Demi Stokes, Ellie Roebuck, Chloe Kelly and Esme Morgan, they still managed to win 3-2.
Ellen White's late winner earned City a valuable three points in an entertaining encounter at St Andrews, with Georgia Stanway's spectacular effort the pick of the bunch.
Dominant Man Utd defeat Brighton in WSL
Brighton 0-2 Man Utd
Anyone catch Manchester United's win at Brighton in the Women's Super League on Sunday.
The Red Devils were totally dominant in a match shown live on BBC Two. You can watch the highlights from that by clicking play. Seagulls fans, I'm afraid there were not too many!
Tottenham are set to be involved in today’s Europa
Conference League play-off round draw even though it is not certain whether
they will be involved in it.
Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body have been given
the responsibility of finding a resolution to Spurs’ postponed game against
Rennes last Thursday after European football's governing body said they could not find
an alternative date.
There is little chance of them reaching a decision before
13:00 GMT today, which means Tottenham and Vitesse will go into the draw as a
seeded team, with Celtic among their potential opponents.
If Tottenham forfeit the game they will be out of the
competition. If Rennes forfeit, Tottenham would go through on goal difference
at Vitesse’s expense.
Hammers boss David Moyes was left frustrated and demanded some of his players "get back up to the high standards" they have set after failing to break down the Clarets at Turf Moor.
"They're in really good spirits because we're in a good position, but once you set high standards, which a lot of them have, and they've seen the levels they can get to, I think some of them are playing below it," Moyes told Match of the Day."Some of them need to get back up to the high standards if they're going to remain in this position."
Tottenham are set to be involved in today’s Europa Conference League play-off round draw even though it is not certain whether they will be involved in it.
Uefa’s control, ethics and disciplinary body have been given the responsibility of finding a resolution to Spurs’ postponed game against Rennes last Thursday after European football's governing body said they could not find an alternative date.
There is little chance of them reaching a decision before 13:00 GMT today, which means Tottenham and Vitesse will go into the draw as a seeded team, with Celtic among their potential opponents.
If Tottenham forfeit the game they will be out of the competition. If Rennes forfeit, Tottenham would go through on goal difference at Vitesse’s expense.
Lots of the national newspapers have focused on some event over in Abu Dhabi on Sunday but there's still a smattering of football...
Pep - Wolves didn't want to play
Man City v Leeds (Tues, 20:00GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola was a bit sniffy about Wolves' tactics at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend.
Even with 10 men following Raul Jimenez's needless red card, Wolves remained awkward opponents. He doesn't expect Marcelo Bielsa to adopt similar tactics when Leeds pay City a visit tomorrow.
"When one team doesn't want to play and it's just long balls, when they don't press and it's just shoot and cross and passive movements, it's always it's so difficult," said Guardiola.
"Leeds will be a completely different approach, completely.
"We dropped five points against them last season - five."
Foxes bounce back from Europa exit
Leicester 4-0 Newcastle
Leicester needed a good result following Europa League elimination, and they certainly got one yesterday as they swept aside Newcastle at the King Power Stadium.
Youri Tielemans, in his first league start since 7 November, bagged a double with James Maddison and Patson Daka also on target for the Foxes.
It was a second victory in seven league games for Brendan Rodgers' side, moving them up to eighth in the table.
Newcastle, meanwhile, remain in the relegation zone and three points from safety with Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United to come in their next three.
Burnley 0-0 West Ham
Let's have a quick listen to the man dubbed the the Moyesiah by West Ham supporters.
David Moyes does not mince his words.
Moyes frustrated after Turf Moor stalemate
Burnley 0-0 West Ham
After a dramatic late win over Chelsea, West Ham lost ground on the top three as they were held to a goalless draw with relegation-threatened Burnley on Sunday.
Hammers boss David Moyes was left frustrated and demanded some of his players "get back up to the high standards" they have set after failing to break down the Clarets at Turf Moor.
"They're in really good spirits because we're in a good position, but once you set high standards, which a lot of them have, and they've seen the levels they can get to, I think some of them are playing below it," Moyes told Match of the Day."Some of them need to get back up to the high standards if they're going to remain in this position."
'Biggest buzz after decent goal'
Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton
Flying high and still so modest...
Gallagher stars as Palace beat Everton
Crystal Palace 3-1 Everton
What a season Conor Gallagher is having.
The 21-year-old Chelsea loanee produced another star turn to help Crystal Palace beat Everton at Selhurst Park.
Gallagher scored twice, the second a wonderful finish to wrap up the win in the closing moments, as the Eagles brought Everton back down to the Earth following their victory over Arsenal.
With six goals and three assists, Gallagher has been directly involved in 41% of Palace's goals this season - and he hasn't even made his Chelsea debut yet.
So are you a frustrated Everton fan? A buoyant Leicester or Crystal Palace supporter and is the glass half empty or half full at West Ham?
Let's take a ganders at Sunday's Premier League results and analysis...
A packed schedule
So we'll be brimming with all things European football a little later but there is also plenty to keep an eye on domestically.
There are eight Premier League news conferences today kicking off at Brentford around 09:00 GMT.
Then it is on to Norwich (10:30) before the lunch-time rush when we will hear from Leeds, Burnley, Manchester City, Aston Villa, Brighton and Southampton between 12:30-14:00.
And given there was round of Premier League fixtures at the weekend, what better place to start.
Good morning
Did someone say European football?
Well we've got plenty to go at today.
Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United will learn their fate when the Champions League last-16 draw takes place at 11:00 GMT in Nyon, Switzerland.
And that will be followed immediately by the Europa League knockout-stage draw and the Europa Conference League knockout-round play-off draw, which will involve Rangers, Celtic and Leicester City.
If you've been on the Uefa website recently you'll also notice that Tottenham/Vitesse's future involvement is still to be decided.