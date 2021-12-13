Champions League & Europa League draws - build-up and reaction

Video content Video caption: Women's Super League: Arsenal extend lead at top with 4-0 win over Leicester Women's Super League: Arsenal extend lead at top with 4-0 win over Leicester

A trip to face table-topping Arsenal? Lydia Bedford's first assignment as Leicester boss was always going to be daunting.

And so it proved as the Gunners eased to a routine victory to extend their lead at the Women's Super League summit to four points.

Despite four goals and a clean sheet, however, Arsenal manager Jonas Eidevall said his side had "too many lows" during the game.

High standards.