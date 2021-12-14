Live

Covid outbreak hits Premier League

preview
22
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Brentford - Man Utd postponed

    Ralf Rangnick
    Copyright: Getty

    Manchester United and manager Ralf Rangnick should be in the midst of their preparations for a tricky evening trip to Brentford.

    Instead their match against the Bees has been called off and their Carrington training ground shut after an outbreak of Covid-19 among their squad.

    And the problem isn't restricted to one club....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top