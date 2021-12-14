Covid outbreak hits Premier League

Manchester United and manager Ralf Rangnick should be in the midst of their preparations for a tricky evening trip to Brentford. Instead their match against the Bees has been called off and their Carrington training ground shut after an outbreak of Covid-19 among their squad. And the problem isn't restricted to one club....
Live Reporting
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
GettyCopyright: Getty
Brentford - Man Utd postponed
Manchester United and manager Ralf Rangnick should be in the midst of their preparations for a tricky evening trip to Brentford.
Instead their match against the Bees has been called off and their Carrington training ground shut after an outbreak of Covid-19 among their squad.
And the problem isn't restricted to one club....