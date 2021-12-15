Man City hit seven to turn up heat on Bielsa

Video content Video caption: Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United: Pep Guardiola 'pleased and proud of Manchester City Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United: Pep Guardiola 'pleased and proud of Manchester City

"I don't judge the players for the goals, I want to see how they behave."

So said Pep Guardiola after last night's 7-0 dispatching of Leeds.

But whatever yardstick you measure it by, the champions are looking exceptional right now.