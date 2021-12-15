Live

Man City hit seven to turn up heat on Bielsa

preview
3
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. City top of the tree for Christmas?

    Man City 7-0 Leeds

    Video content

    Video caption: Manchester City 7-0 Leeds United: Pep Guardiola 'pleased and proud of Manchester City

    "I don't judge the players for the goals, I want to see how they behave."

    So said Pep Guardiola after last night's 7-0 dispatching of Leeds.

    But whatever yardstick you measure it by, the champions are looking exceptional right now.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top