Premier League reaction: Arsenal up to fourth as Covid concerns rise

  1. Match stats

    Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

    Michail Antonio
    ●No team have registered more wins (7) or collected more points (22) in home games than Arsenal in the Premier League this season, while only Liverpool (0) have fewer home defeats than the Gunners (1).

    ●10 of Arsenal’s 23 Premier League goals this season have been scored by players aged 21 or younger (Smith-Rowe x6, Martinelli x2, Saka x2), the most by any team in the competition this season.

    ●West Ham manager David Moyes has never won away against Arsenal in the Premier League in 18 attempts (D4 L14), extending the record for the most times a manager has played away at a single club without ever winning in the competition.

  2. Kierney leads the way

    Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

    Kieran Tierney
    Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney was top of the pops on the BBC Sport player rater after the game, just ahead of team-mates Bakayo Saka and Emile Smith Rowe.

    Goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski was the best of West Ham's players on 6.29.

  4. Moyes magnanimous after defeat

    Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

    Video content

    Video caption: West Ham have to play better - David Moyes

    I thought David Moyes might have been raging at the officials in the aftermath of his West Ham side's defeat after Vladimir Coufal was send off for what seemed like a soft second booking as he gave away a second-half penalty.

    Lukasz Fabianski saved Alexandre Lacazette's spot-kick but Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe's goals ensured there was no way back for the Hammers.

    "Over the weekend, we had some really soft penalty kicks but I think Anthony Taylor might have got this one right," said Moyes. "Vladimir Coufal should have got better contact on the ball.

    "I still feel the referee could have not given it because of the contact but the follow-through is probably more the reason for it. I don't think it was that difficult a tackle to make."

  5. 'Exactly what I expect from them'

    Arsenal 2-0 West Ham

    Video content

    Video caption: Arsenal played with 'energy, passion & quality - Mikel Arteta

    Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta was buoyant in the wake of the win over West Ham. The Spaniard, who installed Alexandre Lacazette as captain in place of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, said he saw the response he wanted from his team.

    "They showed exactly what I expect from them," he said.

    "They showed total unity with the team. We are building a project and building a project without the people is impossible.

    "They were fully focused. They wanted to show how strong we are as a team. The performance, the attitude and the commitment they showed today is exactly what we are as a club."

  6. Go fourth and prosper?

    Premier League tabl
    The win leap-frogs Arsenal over West Ham and into the fourth and final Champions League qualification spot.

    However both Manchester United and Tottenham could over-take them if they do well enough in their games in hand.

  7. Gunners move on up

    Aaron Ramsdale
    Crisis, what crisis?

    Arsenal put the furore over the demotion of (now former) captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang behind them with a 2-0 win over London rivals West Ham last night.

    The Gunners were given a helping hand by Vladimir Coufal's sending off for West Ham.

