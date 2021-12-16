Premier League reaction: Arsenal up to fourth as Covid concerns rise

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

●No team have registered more wins (7) or collected more points (22) in home games than Arsenal in the Premier League this season, while only Liverpool (0) have fewer home defeats than the Gunners (1).

●10 of Arsenal’s 23 Premier League goals this season have been scored by players aged 21 or younger (Smith-Rowe x6, Martinelli x2, Saka x2), the most by any team in the competition this season.

●West Ham manager David Moyes has never won away against Arsenal in the Premier League in 18 attempts (D4 L14), extending the record for the most times a manager has played away at a single club without ever winning in the competition.