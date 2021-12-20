Premier League reaction: Liverpool & Chelsea lose ground in title race

Klopp believed Spurs striker Harry Kane should have been sent off for his challenge on Andy Robertson.

"That is a clear, absolutely 100% red card," he said.

"I just need to ask two people, Mr Tierney and whoever was the VAR. Harry should not have been on the pitch in the second half and then tell me how the game goes."

On Diogo Jota's penalty claim: "Mr Tierney told me Diogo stops on purpose because he wants the foul. First and foremost, if you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot do both.

"It is incredible. He had the best spot on the pitch and doesn't give it."

Perhaps Tierney won't be getting a Christmas card from the Liverpool boss...