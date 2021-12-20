Premier League reaction: Liverpool & Chelsea lose ground in title race

Klopp was furious that Kane escaped a red card, but - perhaps unsurprisingly - the Spurs striker had a different take on his tackle on Robertson. "At the time, I thought it was a good strong tackle," he told BBC Sport. "Maybe it looks a little worse when you slow it down. That's what VAR is there for [to make the right decision]. "There are going to be strong tackles in a game like this. I wasn't worried. I was quite surprised [to be booked] to be honest."
'He had the best spot on the pitch and doesn't give it'
Klopp believed Spurs striker Harry Kane should have been sent off for his challenge on Andy Robertson.
"That is a clear, absolutely 100% red card," he said.
"I just need to ask two people, Mr Tierney and whoever was the VAR. Harry should not have been on the pitch in the second half and then tell me how the game goes."
On Diogo Jota's penalty claim: "Mr Tierney told me Diogo stops on purpose because he wants the foul. First and foremost, if you want to shoot you have to stop because you cannot do both.
"It is incredible. He had the best spot on the pitch and doesn't give it."
Perhaps Tierney won't be getting a Christmas card from the Liverpool boss...
Kane tackle 'a clear red card'
Yes, Klopp questioned the performance of referee Paul Tierney and the Video Assistant Referee following the draw at Spurs.
Klopp felt that Tottenham forward Harry Kane should have seen a red card for a sliding tackle in the first half and also that his side should have had a penalty for a foul on Diogo Jota.
What was your take on those two incidents?
Robertson sent off as Liverpool draw at Spurs
Tottenham 2-2 Liverpool. Goals, loads of chances, a red card and controversy aplenty.
The last Premier League game this side of Christmas had a bit of everything.
If you missed it, here's a handy recap for you:
13 mins: Harry Kane scores Spurs' opener
20 mins: Kane catches Andy Robertson with a reckless sliding tackle and is booked. VAR does not upgrade it
35 mins: Diogo Jota equalises for Liverpool
37 mins: Jota is pushed over by Emerson Royal in the box, but a penalty is not given
39 mins: Klopp is booked for dissent
53 mins: Spurs' Harry Winks is nudged over by Joel Matip on the edge of the area, but a penalty is not given
69 mins: Andy Robertson puts Liverpool ahead, the ball hits Mohamed Salah's arm in build-up
74 mins: Son Heung-min equalises for Spurs
77 mins: Robertson is sent off for kicking Emerson's legs by the VAR, after initially being shown a yellow card
The above sequence of events left Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp not best pleased...
We'll start with Sunday's Premier League action as the top three of Man City, Liverpool and Chelsea experienced mixed fortunes on the road...
Good morning
Hello hello! It's the last Monday before Christmas.
It was a strange Premier League weekend. With Covid cases on the rise, only one game was played on Saturday and three on Sunday.
Thankfully, Tottenham and Liverpool served up an early festive treat in a 2-2 draw packed with incident that left Jurgen Klopp's side three points adrift of Manchester City, who can't stop winning.
Premier League clubs will meet this afternoon to discuss the escalating crisis around pandemic with 10 games having been postponed over the last week and a bit.
Arsenal will also discover their Women's Champions League quarter-final opponents today. The Gunners are the only British side left in the competition. That one takes place at 12:00 GMT.
So, let's get started...