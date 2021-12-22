Charlie Patino and Eddie Nketiah celebrate after Arsenal beat Sunderland
Live

EFL Cup reaction & build-up: Arsenal into semi-finals

preview
1,306
viewing this page

Liverpool captain Henderson concerned player welfare not taken seriously

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Ben Collins and Deepak Mahay

All times stated are UK

  1. Nketiah claims hat-trick as Gunners march on

    Arsenal 5-1 Sunderland

    Eddie Nketiah continued his prolific form in the EFL Cup with a clinical hat-trick as Arsenal saw off League One Sunderland to book their spot in the semi-finals.

    The forward turned in from close range to open the scoring after Rob Holding's header was palmed into his path and Nicolas Pepe soon doubled the hosts' lead.

    That looked to have put the Gunners in control only for Sunderland to hit back when Nathan Broadhead coolly clipped over the onrushing Bernd Leno from Elliot Embleton's superbly-weighted pass.

    But Nketiah cleverly turned in a low Nuno Tavares cross straight after the break to re-establish the lead. The 22-year-old saved his best until last, though, flicking Pepe's pass between his legs and beyond goalkeeper Lee Burge.

    Arsenal's 18-year-old debutant Charlie Patino then capped a superb night for the Gunners with an injury-time fifth at Emirates Stadium.

    Charlie Patino and Eddie Nketiah celebrate after Arsenal beat Sunderland
    Copyright: Reuters
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Good morning

    And welcome as we look back on a comfortable passage for Arsenal into the semi-finals of the EFL Cup after brushing aside League One Sunderland on Tuesday.

    We'll also bring you the latest from today's news conferences and any updates on how coronavirus is affecting the festive fixtures.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top