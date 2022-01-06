Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries
Saturday's non-league commentaries
All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT
National League
Aldershot Town v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Surrey
Bromley v Solihull Motors - BBC Radio Kent
Dover Athletic v Notts County - BBC Radio Kent & BBC Radio Nottingham
FC Halifax v Eastleigh - BBC Radio Solent
King's Lynn Town v Woking - BBC Radio Surrey
Torquay United v Dagenham and Redbridge - BBC Radio Devon
Weymouth v Southend United - BBC Radio Solent & BBC Radio Essex
National League North
Brackley Town v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester
National League South
Gloucester City v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire
Dartford v Dulwich Hamlet - BBC Radio Kent