Live

Reaction to Wolves' win at Man Utd & transfer latest

preview
1,087
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Good morning

    Welcome everyone. Take a seat.

    A live page of two halves for you today.

    This morning, we'll look back at last night's action and bring you all the latest January transfer news.

    After a quick pit stop, it's Carabao Cup semi-final previews as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be speaking to the media before their games against Tottenham and Liverpool respectively.

    Let's have a look at the back pages first...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. January blues

    Well, not for this lot.

    Wolves start 2022 with a famous victory at Old Trafford...

    Wolves celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images

    ... while Manchester United begin the post-mortem on a dreadful Premier League night.

    Bruno Fernandes
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top