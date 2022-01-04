Reaction to Wolves' win at Man Utd & transfer latest

Welcome everyone. Take a seat.

A live page of two halves for you today.

This morning, we'll look back at last night's action and bring you all the latest January transfer news.

After a quick pit stop, it's Carabao Cup semi-final previews as Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel and Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will be speaking to the media before their games against Tottenham and Liverpool respectively.

Let's have a look at the back pages first...