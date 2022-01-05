Arsenal v Liverpool in doubt & transfer latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he will be emotional as he returns to old club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.

Conte, who was appointed by Spurs in November, managed Chelsea from 2016 to 2018, winning the Premier League and FA Cup, and returns for the first time.

"I spent two amazing seasons, I created a lot of friendships at the club," Conte said.

"I thank Chelsea because they gave me the possibility to work in England."

The Italian added: "Now, I'm the manager of Tottenham and I want to give this club 100% and more to try to improve the team.

"It'll be good and for sure I'll have emotion to come back to Stamford Bridge."