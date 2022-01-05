Arsenal v Liverpool in doubt & transfer latest

Didn't former Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley take charge for an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury a couple of seasons back, for entirely different reasons?
Would that sort of thing be an option again?
Post update
Arsenal v Liverpool (Thurs, 19:45 GMT)
Liverpool
With the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Nathaniel Phillips and Harvey Elliott out with injuries and Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip also absent having to play on Thursday does not look ideal for Liverpool.
Especially when you consider that Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are also unavailable.
And just who would take charge of the Reds team if the game at Arsenal goes ahead with both Pepijn Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp isolating along with other members of the backroom team?
'I'll have emotion to come back to Stamford Bridge'
Chelsea v Tottenham (19:45 GMT)
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he will be emotional as he returns to old club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.
Conte, who was appointed by Spurs in November, managed Chelsea from 2016 to 2018, winning the Premier League and FA Cup, and returns for the first time.
"I spent two amazing seasons, I created a lot of friendships at the club," Conte said.
"I thank Chelsea because they gave me the possibility to work in England."
The Italian added: "Now, I'm the manager of Tottenham and I want to give this club 100% and more to try to improve the team.
"It'll be good and for sure I'll have emotion to come back to Stamford Bridge."
Post update
Arsenal v Liverpool (Thurs, 19:45 GMT)
Liverpool
Here is the Liverpool statement verbatim...
"[Pepijn] Lijnders’ test result "comes in addition to a number of suspected positive cases among players and football staff recorded earlier on Tuesday, which forced the cancellation of the day’s scheduled training session.
"As a result of the outbreak and the suspension of preparations, as well as other illnesses and injuries recorded within the squad, the club submitted an application to the EFL for the postponement of Thursday’s tie with Arsenal, with the news of Lijnders’ positive result coming after the request was lodged.
The outcome of this application is still pending.
Post update
Arsenal v Liverpool (Thurs, 19:45 GMT)
Liverpool
A bit more from Merseyside.
At present there is no further information on additional Covid results or the
status of the club's application to postpone Thursday's trip to Arsenal.
Liverpool news conference cancelled
There was meant to be a news conference from Liverpool this morning but that is now off.
Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who has been in
charge of the first team while manager Jurgen Klopp is isolating, has now returned a suspected positive test for Covid-19, so there is nobody available to undertake press duties.
The Reds cancelled first-team training on Tuesday and Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino all missed Sunday's Premier League draw at Chelsea while three members of Reds' also staff tested positive.
The Liverpool squad is also being stretched by the departure of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Romelu Lukaku has apologised and will return to the Chelsea squad for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham, says manager Thomas Tuchel.
Lukaku was dropped for Sunday's Premier League draw with Liverpool after comments he made in an interview recorded three weeks ago.
The pair had a "calm" meeting on Monday about the striker returning.
Lukaku has since said he is "sorry for the upset caused".
In the interview, recorded in December, Chelsea's club record £97.5m signing said he was "not happy" with his bit-part role under Tuchel and would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.
"I should have been much clearer in my message," Lukaku told the Chelsea website.
"The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter [Milan] fans, and it wasn't about trying to disrespect the [Chelsea] fans, my team-mates, the club and the manager."
Good morning
A belated Happy New Year from us both.
The Carabao Cup is very much in focus in today. Chelsea face Tottenham in the first leg of their semi-final this evening.
At present Arsenal are set to host Liverpool in the other semi-final on Thursday, though the Reds have made a formal request to postpone that match because of an increase in Covid-19 cases at the club.
Live Reporting
Steve Sutcliffe
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter
Post update
Didn't former Liverpool Under-23 boss Neil Critchley take charge for an FA Cup tie against Shrewsbury a couple of seasons back, for entirely different reasons?
Would that sort of thing be an option again?
Post update
Arsenal v Liverpool (Thurs, 19:45 GMT)
Liverpool
With the likes of Thiago Alcantara, Takumi Minamino, Divock Origi, Nathaniel Phillips and Harvey Elliott out with injuries and Alisson, Roberto Firmino and Joel Matip also absent having to play on Thursday does not look ideal for Liverpool.
Especially when you consider that Naby Keita, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are also unavailable.
And just who would take charge of the Reds team if the game at Arsenal goes ahead with both Pepijn Lijnders and Jurgen Klopp isolating along with other members of the backroom team?
'I'll have emotion to come back to Stamford Bridge'
Chelsea v Tottenham (19:45 GMT)
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte says he will be emotional as he returns to old club Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg.
Conte, who was appointed by Spurs in November, managed Chelsea from 2016 to 2018, winning the Premier League and FA Cup, and returns for the first time.
"I spent two amazing seasons, I created a lot of friendships at the club," Conte said.
"I thank Chelsea because they gave me the possibility to work in England."
The Italian added: "Now, I'm the manager of Tottenham and I want to give this club 100% and more to try to improve the team.
"It'll be good and for sure I'll have emotion to come back to Stamford Bridge."
Post update
Arsenal v Liverpool (Thurs, 19:45 GMT)
Liverpool
Here is the Liverpool statement verbatim...
"[Pepijn] Lijnders’ test result "comes in addition to a number of suspected positive cases among players and football staff recorded earlier on Tuesday, which forced the cancellation of the day’s scheduled training session.
"As a result of the outbreak and the suspension of preparations, as well as other illnesses and injuries recorded within the squad, the club submitted an application to the EFL for the postponement of Thursday’s tie with Arsenal, with the news of Lijnders’ positive result coming after the request was lodged.
The outcome of this application is still pending.
Post update
Arsenal v Liverpool (Thurs, 19:45 GMT)
Liverpool
A bit more from Merseyside.
At present there is no further information on additional Covid results or the status of the club's application to postpone Thursday's trip to Arsenal.
Liverpool news conference cancelled
There was meant to be a news conference from Liverpool this morning but that is now off.
Liverpool assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders, who has been in charge of the first team while manager Jurgen Klopp is isolating, has now returned a suspected positive test for Covid-19, so there is nobody available to undertake press duties.
The Reds cancelled first-team training on Tuesday and Alisson, Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino all missed Sunday's Premier League draw at Chelsea while three members of Reds' also staff tested positive.
The Liverpool squad is also being stretched by the departure of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita for the Africa Cup of Nations.
Lukaku returns to Chelsea squad
Chelsea v Tottenham (19:45 GMT)
Romelu Lukaku has apologised and will return to the Chelsea squad for the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Tottenham, says manager Thomas Tuchel.
Lukaku was dropped for Sunday's Premier League draw with Liverpool after comments he made in an interview recorded three weeks ago.
The pair had a "calm" meeting on Monday about the striker returning. Lukaku has since said he is "sorry for the upset caused".
In the interview, recorded in December, Chelsea's club record £97.5m signing said he was "not happy" with his bit-part role under Tuchel and would like to return to Inter Milan in the near future.
"I should have been much clearer in my message," Lukaku told the Chelsea website.
"The interview was about saying goodbye to the Inter [Milan] fans, and it wasn't about trying to disrespect the [Chelsea] fans, my team-mates, the club and the manager."
Good morning
A belated Happy New Year from us both.
The Carabao Cup is very much in focus in today. Chelsea face Tottenham in the first leg of their semi-final this evening.
At present Arsenal are set to host Liverpool in the other semi-final on Thursday, though the Reds have made a formal request to postpone that match because of an increase in Covid-19 cases at the club.