EFL Cup reaction and transfer latest

Steve Sutcliffe and Deepak Mahay

    In case you missed this yesterday or tuned out from football for a while....

    There'll be no build-up to the other Carabao Cup semi-final today as the match is off.

    Liverpool and Arsenal play in the other semi-final with their games on 13 and 20 January after the first leg was rearranged because of Covid cases in the Liverpool camp.

    Kepa Arrizabalaga
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga barely got his gloves dirty. Probably could have had a night off to be honest.

  3. Chelsea take command of semi-final against Spurs

    Chelsea 2-0 Tottenham

    Kai Havertz
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Kai Havertz gave Chelsea an early lead when he ran onto Marcos Alonso's through ball and fired home with Davinson Sanchez unable to keep the shot out on the line.

    The Blues' second was a comedy own goal as Japhet Tanganga headed the ball into team-mate Ben Davies' shoulder and it flew into the net.

    Spurs, who changed to a back four after a torrid first half, had to wait until the 50th minute for a shot, with Harry Kane's free-kick saved by Kepa.

    But the chances continued to come for Chelsea with Hugo Lloris denying Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and the returning Timo Werner.

    It pretty much goes without saying that Spurs will need to be much better in a week's time in the second leg to have any chance of reaching Wembley.

  4. Good morning

    Chelsea players celebrate
    Copyright: Getty Images

    Pretty comfortable for Chelsea on Wednesday evening wasn't it?

    Thomas Tuchel's side deservedly beat Tottenham in the first leg of the Carabao Cup semi-final, and had so many chances they probably could have already sealed their place in the final at Wembley.

    Lots of work to be done Tottenham fans.

