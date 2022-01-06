EFL Cup reaction and transfer latest

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Kai Havertz gave Chelsea an early lead when he ran onto Marcos Alonso's through ball and fired home with Davinson Sanchez unable to keep the shot out on the line.

The Blues' second was a comedy own goal as Japhet Tanganga headed the ball into team-mate Ben Davies' shoulder and it flew into the net.

Spurs, who changed to a back four after a torrid first half, had to wait until the 50th minute for a shot, with Harry Kane's free-kick saved by Kepa.

But the chances continued to come for Chelsea with Hugo Lloris denying Romelu Lukaku, Hakim Ziyech and the returning Timo Werner.

It pretty much goes without saying that Spurs will need to be much better in a week's time in the second leg to have any chance of reaching Wembley.