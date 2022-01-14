Scottish Championship live
Watch: Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock

BBC Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW

Live Reporting

Jack Herrall

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Kilmarnock

    A Chris Burke free-kick evades everyone in the box and is easily gathered by Jamie Sneddon in the Jags' goals.

    Thistle, again, launch a quick counter-attack with Scott Tiffoney leading the charge.

  2. Post update

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Kilmarnock make a bright start as Brandon Haunstrup floats in an early cross.

    Thistle then show their own attacking intent immediately after with a swift counter-attack.

  3. KICK-OFF

    Partick Thistle 0-0 Kilmarnock

    Referee Nick Walsh gets us under way, under the lights, at Firhill

  4. How do you see this one going?

    Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    Thumbs up for a Partick Thistle victory.

    Thumbs down for Killie taking all three points.

  5. Taylor reunited with old boss Derek McInnes

    Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    And he's in for his debut on the same day he signed with the club!

  7. Last time at Firhill...

    Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    Killie’s home form has left a lot to be desired for a side who started the season as the favourites to go up but their away form has been where they’ve found consistency.

    They’ve only lost twice away from home this season and beat Partick Thistle 2-0 in their last meeting at Firhill.

    Oli Shaw made it 2-0 last time the sides met at tonight's venue
    Oli Shaw made it 2-0 last time the sides met at tonight's venue
  8. Pre-match reading ⤵️

    Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    Speaking of Ian McCall, your essential pre-match reading this evening is Tom English interviewing the man himself.

    There's a cracking Ally McCoist story in here, too 👇

  9. McInnes' Killie revolution is under way

    Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    With his first match a success as the new boss at Rugby Park, Derek McInnes will be looking to make it two for two with a win tonight.

    Win and they’re a point clear at the top of the table before Arbroath play tomorrow against Raith Rovers.

    McInnes is expected to take Killie back to the top flight
    Copyright: SNS
    McInnes is expected to take Killie back to the top flight
  10. Hard to beat Thistle in need of three points

    Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    Partick Thistle currently sit in fifth place in the league but they can leapfrog Raith Rovers — on goal difference — with a win at home tonight.

    With just one defeat in their last 12 outings, Ian McCall’s side will be brimming with confidence.

    However, they've only won one of their last four matches.

    Thistle drew 2-2 at Hamilton in their last match
    Copyright: SNS
    Thistle drew 2-2 at Hamilton in their last match
  13. Good evening

    Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)

    Hello and welcome to our live online coverage as Partick Thistle host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Championship.

    Team news to follow...

    Firhill is the venue tonight
    Copyright: SNS
    Firhill is the venue tonight
