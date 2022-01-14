Watch: Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock

A Chris Burke free-kick evades everyone in the box and is easily gathered by Jamie Sneddon in the Jags' goals. Thistle, again, launch a quick counter-attack with Scott Tiffoney leading the charge.
Live Reporting
Jack Herrall
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter
Post update
Partick Thistle 0-0 Kilmarnock
A Chris Burke free-kick evades everyone in the box and is easily gathered by Jamie Sneddon in the Jags' goals.
Thistle, again, launch a quick counter-attack with Scott Tiffoney leading the charge.
Post update
Partick Thistle 0-0 Kilmarnock
Kilmarnock make a bright start as Brandon Haunstrup floats in an early cross.
Thistle then show their own attacking intent immediately after with a swift counter-attack.
KICK-OFF
Partick Thistle 0-0 Kilmarnock
Referee Nick Walsh gets us under way, under the lights, at Firhill
How do you see this one going?
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)
Thumbs up for a Partick Thistle victory.
Thumbs down for Killie taking all three points.
Taylor reunited with old boss Derek McInnes
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)
And he's in for his debut on the same day he signed with the club!
Post update
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)
Last time at Firhill...
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)
Killie’s home form has left a lot to be desired for a side who started the season as the favourites to go up but their away form has been where they’ve found consistency.
They’ve only lost twice away from home this season and beat Partick Thistle 2-0 in their last meeting at Firhill.
Pre-match reading ⤵️
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)
Speaking of Ian McCall, your essential pre-match reading this evening is Tom English interviewing the man himself.
There's a cracking Ally McCoist story in here, too 👇
McInnes' Killie revolution is under way
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)
With his first match a success as the new boss at Rugby Park, Derek McInnes will be looking to make it two for two with a win tonight.
Win and they’re a point clear at the top of the table before Arbroath play tomorrow against Raith Rovers.
Hard to beat Thistle in need of three points
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)
Partick Thistle currently sit in fifth place in the league but they can leapfrog Raith Rovers — on goal difference — with a win at home tonight.
With just one defeat in their last 12 outings, Ian McCall’s side will be brimming with confidence.
However, they've only won one of their last four matches.
New signing Taylor in from the start
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)
How the hosts line up tonight 👇
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)
Good evening
Partick Thistle v Kilmarnock (19:45)
Hello and welcome to our live online coverage as Partick Thistle host Kilmarnock in the Scottish Championship.
Team news to follow...