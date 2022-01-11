FA Cup reaction - Man Utd beat Villa after VAR controversy

In his post-match news conference, Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard seemed to accept the reason why his side's 'equaliser' was ruled out by referee Michael Oliver.

Gerrard was more concerned about the time it took to reach the conclusion, which he felt killed his side's momentum.

I felt more for the fans in the stadium.

Whilst Gerrard would have been told what was being assessed, and in the media area we are lucky enough to have TVs to inform us, for the vast majority who have paid to watch the game, they are completely in the dark.

They wouldn't have been sure exactly what happened even after Michael Oliver disallowed the goal.

There has to be some way of keeping them informed.