WSL: Arsenal come from behind to beat Brighton - reaction

That is all from us for this evening. We'll be back at the weekend for more WSL action.
Goodnight.
'Pleased with the performance'
FT: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton boss Hope Powell, speaking to Sky Sports: "Their speed of play, they went from first gear to four gear very quickly. We did well to match them and contain them but we couldn't quite do enough to keep them out. I am really pleased with the way we performed - the guts, the ambition - but we are up against a very good side.
"It felt like we weren't getting the run of the green tonight. Sometimes you are desperate aren't you? But I will watch it again and then have a better account of things. Unfortunate that some of those decisions we felt should be ours went against us and one ended in a goal for them.
"We can take some heart from tonight. Last two games we have played very well against two top sides. We performed better than the last time we played them in the FA Cup. I can only be proud and pleased with progression we are making in performances. Fundamentally, I am disappointed in results, but pleased on performances."
'It was a big moment'
FT: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall, speaking to Sky Sports: "Of course it is a difficult moment coming 1-0 down [at half-time] and it is so important that we focus all energies on what we can control.
"Half-time was nice, but the execution of the players in the second half was even better.
"I think it was a big moment for us. Obviously those moments are tough and it is all about how you react in those moments. This time we won, so it is even more nice.
"Even if you look at the result aside, how we are performing when the result is against us is impressive.
"It is more important to see how we started in January when we were up against Birmingham with no player on the bench and it was a really poor performance from us.
"From then on, we have built. The players have worked really well. Even when we lost to Man United in the Conti Cup, it was a step in the right direction. Manchester City was another step, this here is another step.
"We are building. We have something good coming."
'We were sharper and hungrier'
FT: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Arsenal
Arsenal's Beth Mead, speaking to Sky Sports: "I think in the first half we played some good patterns of play. We got into good positions but we weren't clinical. Obviously we conceded from a set-piece, which is really disappointing. But we knew we had the quality on the pitch to make things happen. We were a lot sharper second half and more hungry. We got the first goal and we were on our way then.
"Second half we came out a different team and I am happy to help with goals and assists. I have been working hard. It has been a tough off-season. I have come into this season and wanted to show what I was about as a footballer.
"Against City the other night we got a late equaliser and I think that is what we need in those moments. Maybe last season we wouldn't have got that point and it could be important. And this could be an important three points. A long way to go though."
Post update
Ft: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
We have some post-match reaction coming up next.
While we wait, you can read the match report below.
Ex-Tottenham, West Ham and London Bees player on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Two stunning goals in the end for Arsenal and they managed to turn the game around. That's the sign of a great team, when things aren't going your way and you're 1-0 down but to be able to turn the game around in the manner did.
Promising signs for Jonas Eidevell, and they are top of the table for a reason. It was a much better performance from Arsenal today than in previous weeks. Hope Powell will be bitterly disappointed to get that early lead and not be able to keep it.
Post update
FT: Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
It should be noted that second-placed Chelsea still have a game in hand on Arsenal.
Still, this comeback victory against Brighton means the Gunners remain in control of the title race.
FULL-TIME
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Arsenal hold on to beat Brighton! They restore their four point lead at the top of the table.
That was a huge second half from the hosts. Beth Mead's stunning free-kick proved to be the winner.
Post update
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Well, that is one way to eat up time. Arsenal are back tracking in defence and the ball is cleared high and over the stands.
That could be a nice souvenir for a fan.
Post update
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Arsenal are trying to slow the game right down now.
After a few throw ins, Nikita Parris is chopped down on the right. The Gunners are in no rush to take the free-kick
'Mead an old-school winger'
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Samantha Miller
Ex-Tottenham, West Ham and London Bees player on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra
Beth Mead has been a real in-form player this season. She's constantly looking to get on the ball, take players on. She's almost like that old-school type of winger, and her deliveries have been spectacular.
Post update
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Brighton have themselves a free-kick in Arsenal's half.
The visitors crowd into the area. The ball is floated in, is allowed to bounce and skips beyond Brighton's Victoria Williams at the back post.
That was a huge chance! I'm not sure Williams was expecting it to get through to her.
Post update
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
There will be five minutes of injury time added. There's plenty time left for something to happen.
Post update
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Brighton are not about to let Arsenal have it all their own way.
They break up the left and try unpick Arsenal's defence. The hosts stay compact and repel the Seagulls.
Post update
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Arsenal are intent on keeping the ball in the closing stages.
They poke and prod looking for openings, but they look fairly content to maintain possession and see out the final few minutes.
Post update
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Vivianne Miedema is certainly fit and healthy enough to chase a hopeful long ball up field.
Brighton's defence are compose and clear. Just four minutes remain.
Post update
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
There is a bit of break in play now. Vivianne Miedema is down for some reason. The medics are on.
She takes a swig of some water, but doesn't seem any worse for ware.
SUBSTITUTION
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Another change for Arsenal now. Lia Walti goes off for Frida Maanum.
Less than 10 minutes remain.
Post update
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Emily Simpkins spots Manuela Zinsberger off her line and attempts to beat the Arsenal goalkeeper from distance.
It was quick thinking from the Brighton substitute and decent effort to try snatch an equaliser.
Post update
Arsenal 2-1 Brighton
Tobin Heath's night is done for Arsenal. England forward Nikita Parris replaces the American.
Post update
It was a good shift from Heath after the break.