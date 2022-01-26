WSL: Arsenal come from behind to beat Brighton - reaction

Brighton boss Hope Powell, speaking to Sky Sports: "Their speed of play, they went from first gear to four gear very quickly. We did well to match them and contain them but we couldn't quite do enough to keep them out. I am really pleased with the way we performed - the guts, the ambition - but we are up against a very good side.

"It felt like we weren't getting the run of the green tonight. Sometimes you are desperate aren't you? But I will watch it again and then have a better account of things. Unfortunate that some of those decisions we felt should be ours went against us and one ended in a goal for them.

"We can take some heart from tonight. Last two games we have played very well against two top sides. We performed better than the last time we played them in the FA Cup. I can only be proud and pleased with progression we are making in performances. Fundamentally, I am disappointed in results, but pleased on performances."