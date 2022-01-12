Premier League reaction & transfer latest

Since keeping a clean sheet in their first two games
of the 2021-22 Premier League season (against Arsenal and Crystal Palace),
Brentford have only kept two shutouts in their last 18 games in the competition
(30 goals conceded).
Only Norwich (15) have conceded the first goal in more
Premier League games this term than Brentford (13), who have done so in 12 of
their last 13 matches.
Saints were in absolute control - Hasenhuttl
Southampton 4-1 Brentford
Southampton
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl said his team were in absolute control throughout their win over Brentford, which saw them go above their opponents in the Premier League.
It was also the first time in 78 home league matches that the Saints scored four or more goals in a single Premier League game at St Mary’s Stadium,
previously doing so against Everton in November 2017 (also 4-1).
Jan Bednarek gave the hosts the early lead when he glanced in a header from James Ward-Prowse's left-wing corner.
Brentford equalised with their first shot on target thanks to Vitaly Janelt's excellent sliced volley after Bryan Mbeumo's cross.
But the Saints retook the lead as Ibrahima Diallo shot goalwards and it bounced off the post and off Bees' goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez for an own goal.
Shortly after the restart, the hosts added a third when Armando Broja raced on to Oriel Romeu's fine through ball and calmly finished past Fernandez.
Substitute Che Adams, back after a Covid-19 absence, scored within five minutes of coming on, reaching a long pass before the Brentford goalkeeper and poking in a fourth - the first time Southampton have scored four times in a Premier League match this season.
Good morning
And thanks for joining us for today’s live page as we look
at the reaction to Southampton’s win over Brentford on Tuesday.
We’ll also bring you transfer updates and the latest from the
Arsenal and Liverpool news conferences before they face each other in the
Carabao Cup semi-finals on Thursday.
Southampton comfortably beat Brentford to move up to 11th in the Premier League - in front of the Saints' new owner Dragan Solak.
Jan Bednarek gave the hosts the early lead when he glanced in a header from James Ward-Prowse's left-wing corner.
Brentford equalised with their first shot on target thanks to Vitaly Janelt's excellent sliced volley after Bryan Mbeumo's cross.
But the Saints retook the lead as Ibrahima Diallo shot goalwards and it bounced off the post and off Bees' goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez for an own goal.
Shortly after the restart, the hosts added a third when Armando Broja raced on to Oriel Romeu's fine through ball and calmly finished past Fernandez.
Substitute Che Adams, back after a Covid-19 absence, scored within five minutes of coming on, reaching a long pass before the Brentford goalkeeper and poking in a fourth - the first time Southampton have scored four times in a Premier League match this season.
