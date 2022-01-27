Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

Live scores

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Saturday's non-league commentaries

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

    National League

    Bromley v Notts County - BBC Radio Nottingham

    Dover Athletic v Southend United -BBC Radio Essex & BBC Radio Kent

    Grimsby Town v Wealdstone -BBC Radio Humberside

    Weymouth v Aldershot Town - BBC Radio Surrey

    Woking v Yeovil Town - BBC Radio Surrey & BBC Radio Somerset

    Wrexham v Maidenhead - BBC Radio Wales

    National League North

    Boston United v Chester - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Chorley v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Kidderminster Harriers v Gloucester City- BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    York City v Gateshead - BBC Radio York

    National League South

    Ebbsfleet United v Hampton & Richmond - BBC Radio Kent

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top