Premier League reaction, Everton latest and transfer news

Danny Murphy is not ruling Liverpool out of the title race.
With Manchester City's brilliance and the way they are so relentless and clinical when it comes to winning games, it looks like Liverpool are climbing Everest with their title bid this season.
It's worth remembering they have done it before, though. Right now, catching City looks extremely unlikely but then Jurgen Klopp's side have already beaten the odds to triumph a few times in recent years.
So, although it is going to take an absolutely unbelievable effort for them to stop City retaining their Premier League crown from here, there are a few reasons I would not write the Reds off yet.
Bees were 'excellent' in first half - Thomas Frank
Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
Brentford manager Thomas Frank: "We were unbelievable in the first half against one of the best teams in the world. We kept them quiet. If we had gone to half time 0-0 it would have been a different story, but if we want to get points here we can’t concede from set pieces.
"We had the chance with Bryan Mbuemo and then they came down the other end - fantastic cross, fantastic finish - and that killed the game.
"Until the second goal, it showed if we keep our discipline, keep pressing, defend well in the low block, we can match some of the best."
Klopp praises Bees
Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: "It's extremely uncomfortable to play against Brentford to be honest. They usually play differently but the way they play against us is really difficult.
"You need patience. You cannot lose focus or get sloppy. You have to stay full of desire even when you don't find direction. We had to switch sides, play it quick and all these kinds of things. We really controlled it in the second half. That's good.
"Everyone is invited to score goals obviously always but the boys did really well. They worked extremely hard, that's what you have to do. You have to go for it and the boys did that."
Reds ease past Brentford without star duo
Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
Liverpool were without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane in the Premier League for the first time in four-and-a-half years but still came through against Brentford.
Fabinho's far-post header eased some of the tension that had built up at Anfield over 43 goalless minutes, but the home fans were relieved when Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo sliced wide from a fine position after the break.
Shortly afterwards, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain connected with an Andy Robertson cross to double the lead and Takumi Minamino came off the bench to side-foot home a third.
It will take a spectacular and sudden disintegration in Manchester City's form, and a near flawless run-in from Liverpool to reverse the teams' standings by May. City have dropped just 10 points so far this season.
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Liverpool can climb 'Everest'
Liverpool 3-0 Brentford
But first, lets take a look at what the papers are saying...
Good morning
So, here we are once again on a Monday morning, ready to pick the bones out of another Premier League weekend.
Despite Sunday's biggest game, the North London derby, being postponed, it was a jam-packed day, with Liverpool and Leeds winning and of course news of Rafael Benitez's Everton departure.
Put the kettle on and join us.