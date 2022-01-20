Premier League reaction and transfer latest

Right time to take a quick ganders at the national newspaper back pages...
Bergwijn stakes claim in dramatic fashion
Leicester 2-3 Tottenham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
In the 93rd minute at the King Power Stadium, Steven Bergwijn was petulantly shoving a Leicester player to the ground as Tottenham headed to a damaging defeat. Less then three minutes later, he was engulfed in supporters as a match-winning hero.
It was one of the most stunning turnarounds in Premier League history. Not quite up there with Manchester City's 'Aguerooooo' moment in its stakes but no less enjoyable for those fortunate, delirious fans in the away end.
For 93 tough minutes, Spurs had missed chances, given themselves hope and then seen it seemingly dashed by a more efficient Leicester. But two well-taken finishes in the space of 79 seconds by Bergwijn flipped the game on its head as Spurs snatched a 3-2 win.
"A rollercoaster of emotions" was how Spurs skipper Harry Kane described it. "Fantastic" added Bergwijn in understated fashion.
What a way to stake your claim back into the manager's thoughts eh.
Ralf Rangnick was spectacularly unmoved as Cristiano Ronaldo fumed but was then completely justified in his decision as Marcus Rashford finished Brentford off.
United's interim manager leaned over to give the pouting Portuguese what was presumably an explanation for his decision. Not that he needed to. Rashford's goal was explanation enough.
It was a needless exhibition by Ronaldo who, for all his brilliance, still gives off the air of a player and personality who almost thinks he is bigger than Manchester United.
Ronaldo does himself no good with such antics - especially when the manager's change worked so successfully.
It is not the first time this season that Ronaldo's ego has appeared to override team considerations. Rangnick's explanation that he was conserving the 36-year-old for the games ahead was far more acceptable than his superstar's behaviour.
Ronaldo may still be able to produce those flashes of genius, as he did in the build-up to United's second goal, but for all his fitness, he is not the athlete he was and occasionally needs protecting from his desire to play every minute of every game.
It is also a poor look when he shows such flagrant disrespect for a manager's perfectly reasonable decision, so it never does any harm to remind Ronaldo every now and then that Manchester United are not run for his benefit. The tail does not wag the dog at Old Trafford.
Rangnick got it right. Ronaldo got it wrong.
Ronaldo's rage after being subbed
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Anyone see Cristiano Ronaldo's display to be substituted at Brentford.
The Portuguese superstar produced a ridiculous show of petulance with a slow stroll off, some very obvious muttering and a burst of anger, throwing his coat to the ground after he left the pitch with 20 minutes to go.
Apparently all totally "normal" though according to Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who says he makes decisions "in the best interest of the team"
Man Utd recover from slow start to beat Brentford
Brentford 1-3 Man Utd
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Manchester United fans that first half at Brentford was pretty grim wasn't it?
A mate of mine messaged to say it was "awful" and it is a "real chore" to watch and to be honest it's hard to disagree.
David de Gea made a couple of good saves with the United defence all over the place again but they turned it around after the break.
United, no doubt fired up by a few well-chosen words from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, turned up the intensity and the quality to punish Brentford, with teenager Anthony Elanga heading in his first senior goal for the club from Fred's pass.
Cristiano Ronaldo's superb chest pass helped Bruno Fernandes set up the second unselfishly for Mason Greenwood and substitute Marcus Rashford scored his first goal since 30 October before Ivan Toney scored late on for the hosts.
Watch: Conte reacts to remarkable Spurs win
Leicester 2-3 Tottenham
How it stands
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Steven Bergwijn's goals for Tottenham came just as Manchester United's top-four prospects were starting to look a tad rosier.
Ralf Rangnick's side were comfortably in charge of their match at Brentford at that point albeit after a pretty dismal first half.
And it looked as though in part, that would help offset Tottenham's games in hand.
It's going to be some race to get fourth spot (presuming Chelsea do not implode and safely finish in the top three).
Conte delighted by Spurs' never-say-die attitude
Leicester 2-3 Tottenham
Here's what the Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, made of all of Wednesday's night's drama: "We showed we don't want to give up, never. The players know what our philosophy must be - we must fight to the end and try to get a result.
"We created many, many chances and were unlucky when we conceded. At the end we were very good, and we believed to the end. We wanted three points and deserved them.
"The response of the team was good from the start. I've found a group that have shown me from the first day a desire to work with me and the staff and to improve every day.
"We know we have a long path in front of us but for me it's important to know they want to improve. Step by step we need to raise our level and improve quality. If I see one situation we need to improve, there are key moments that you need to control the game. A great team does this."
Post update
Leicester 2-3 Tottenham
As you might imagine that winning goal from Steven Bergwijn prompted absolute scenes at the final whistle.
And a meltdown in our live text team.
BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
geCopyright: ge
Bergwijn's added-time double helps Spurs snatch win at Leicester
Leicester 2-3 Tottenham
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Steven Bergwijn scored two injury-time goals as Tottenham fought back from 2-1 down to snatch an incredible victory at Leicester in a thrilling finish at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester were moments away from inflicting a first Premier League defeat on Spurs since Antonio Conte took charge, before Bergwijn grabbed a 95th-minute equaliser from Matt Doherty's pass.
But there was more drama to come.
The Dutchman, who had only been introduced as a 79th-minute substitute, then took the ball around goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the seventh minute of stoppage time and scored the winner with the ball going in off the post.
Live Reporting
Steve Sutcliffe and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
The Daily TelegraphCopyright: The Daily Telegraph The GuardianCopyright: The Guardian The TimesCopyright: The Times Daily StarCopyright: Daily Star Daily ExpressCopyright: Daily Express Daily MirrorCopyright: Daily Mirror Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
-
Chelsea - 259
-
Arsenal - 246
-
Liverpool - 239
-
Manchester City - 188
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport BBC SportCopyright: BBC Sport Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images geCopyright: ge Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Post update
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
Post update
Thursday's back pages
The Guardian
Post update
Thursday's back pages
The Times
Post update
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Star
Post update
Thursday's back pages
The Daily Express
Post update
Thursday's back pages
Daily Mirror
Post update
Right time to take a quick ganders at the national newspaper back pages...
Bergwijn stakes claim in dramatic fashion
Leicester 2-3 Tottenham
In the 93rd minute at the King Power Stadium, Steven Bergwijn was petulantly shoving a Leicester player to the ground as Tottenham headed to a damaging defeat. Less then three minutes later, he was engulfed in supporters as a match-winning hero.
It was one of the most stunning turnarounds in Premier League history. Not quite up there with Manchester City's 'Aguerooooo' moment in its stakes but no less enjoyable for those fortunate, delirious fans in the away end.
For 93 tough minutes, Spurs had missed chances, given themselves hope and then seen it seemingly dashed by a more efficient Leicester. But two well-taken finishes in the space of 79 seconds by Bergwijn flipped the game on its head as Spurs snatched a 3-2 win.
"A rollercoaster of emotions" was how Spurs skipper Harry Kane described it. "Fantastic" added Bergwijn in understated fashion.
What a way to stake your claim back into the manager's thoughts eh.
So should Spurs keep hold of Bergwijn?
Read on here.
Watch: Rangnick pleased by 'attitude' in second half
Brentford 1-3 Man Utd
Manchester United's win at Brentford was their 300th win away from home in the Premier League. They are the first team to hit that marker in the competition.
The other sides closing in on it are:
But it needed a few harsh half-time words to get them going.
The tail does not wag the dog at Old Trafford
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer
Ralf Rangnick was spectacularly unmoved as Cristiano Ronaldo fumed but was then completely justified in his decision as Marcus Rashford finished Brentford off.
United's interim manager leaned over to give the pouting Portuguese what was presumably an explanation for his decision. Not that he needed to. Rashford's goal was explanation enough.
It was a needless exhibition by Ronaldo who, for all his brilliance, still gives off the air of a player and personality who almost thinks he is bigger than Manchester United.
Ronaldo does himself no good with such antics - especially when the manager's change worked so successfully.
It is not the first time this season that Ronaldo's ego has appeared to override team considerations. Rangnick's explanation that he was conserving the 36-year-old for the games ahead was far more acceptable than his superstar's behaviour.
Ronaldo may still be able to produce those flashes of genius, as he did in the build-up to United's second goal, but for all his fitness, he is not the athlete he was and occasionally needs protecting from his desire to play every minute of every game.
It is also a poor look when he shows such flagrant disrespect for a manager's perfectly reasonable decision, so it never does any harm to remind Ronaldo every now and then that Manchester United are not run for his benefit. The tail does not wag the dog at Old Trafford.
Rangnick got it right. Ronaldo got it wrong.
Ronaldo's rage after being subbed
Anyone see Cristiano Ronaldo's display to be substituted at Brentford.
The Portuguese superstar produced a ridiculous show of petulance with a slow stroll off, some very obvious muttering and a burst of anger, throwing his coat to the ground after he left the pitch with 20 minutes to go.
Apparently all totally "normal" though according to Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who says he makes decisions "in the best interest of the team"
Man Utd recover from slow start to beat Brentford
Brentford 1-3 Man Utd
Manchester United fans that first half at Brentford was pretty grim wasn't it?
A mate of mine messaged to say it was "awful" and it is a "real chore" to watch and to be honest it's hard to disagree.
David de Gea made a couple of good saves with the United defence all over the place again but they turned it around after the break.
United, no doubt fired up by a few well-chosen words from interim boss Ralf Rangnick, turned up the intensity and the quality to punish Brentford, with teenager Anthony Elanga heading in his first senior goal for the club from Fred's pass.
Cristiano Ronaldo's superb chest pass helped Bruno Fernandes set up the second unselfishly for Mason Greenwood and substitute Marcus Rashford scored his first goal since 30 October before Ivan Toney scored late on for the hosts.
Watch: Conte reacts to remarkable Spurs win
Leicester 2-3 Tottenham
How it stands
Steven Bergwijn's goals for Tottenham came just as Manchester United's top-four prospects were starting to look a tad rosier.
Ralf Rangnick's side were comfortably in charge of their match at Brentford at that point albeit after a pretty dismal first half.
And it looked as though in part, that would help offset Tottenham's games in hand.
It's going to be some race to get fourth spot (presuming Chelsea do not implode and safely finish in the top three).
Conte delighted by Spurs' never-say-die attitude
Leicester 2-3 Tottenham
Here's what the Tottenham manager Antonio Conte, made of all of Wednesday's night's drama: "We showed we don't want to give up, never. The players know what our philosophy must be - we must fight to the end and try to get a result.
"We created many, many chances and were unlucky when we conceded. At the end we were very good, and we believed to the end. We wanted three points and deserved them.
"The response of the team was good from the start. I've found a group that have shown me from the first day a desire to work with me and the staff and to improve every day.
"We know we have a long path in front of us but for me it's important to know they want to improve. Step by step we need to raise our level and improve quality. If I see one situation we need to improve, there are key moments that you need to control the game. A great team does this."
Post update
Leicester 2-3 Tottenham
As you might imagine that winning goal from Steven Bergwijn prompted absolute scenes at the final whistle.
And a meltdown in our live text team.
Bergwijn's added-time double helps Spurs snatch win at Leicester
Leicester 2-3 Tottenham
Steven Bergwijn scored two injury-time goals as Tottenham fought back from 2-1 down to snatch an incredible victory at Leicester in a thrilling finish at the King Power Stadium.
Leicester were moments away from inflicting a first Premier League defeat on Spurs since Antonio Conte took charge, before Bergwijn grabbed a 95th-minute equaliser from Matt Doherty's pass.
But there was more drama to come.
The Dutchman, who had only been introduced as a 79th-minute substitute, then took the ball around goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel in the seventh minute of stoppage time and scored the winner with the ball going in off the post.
It was a fitting finale to a brilliant match.
Post update
For those watching the Leicester v Tottenham game last night, I hope you didn't leave or switch off well in advance of the final whistle.
Morning all
Plenty to go at today. A bit of Premier League reaction as the chase for the top four spots intensifies, Carabao Cup semi-final build-up and a smattering of manager news conferences coming your way.
Plus all the latest transfer news of course.
Right let’s get cracking.