Premier League reaction and transfer latest

In the 93rd minute at the King Power Stadium, Steven Bergwijn was petulantly shoving a Leicester player to the ground as Tottenham headed to a damaging defeat. Less then three minutes later, he was engulfed in supporters as a match-winning hero.

It was one of the most stunning turnarounds in Premier League history. Not quite up there with Manchester City's 'Aguerooooo' moment in its stakes but no less enjoyable for those fortunate, delirious fans in the away end.

For 93 tough minutes, Spurs had missed chances, given themselves hope and then seen it seemingly dashed by a more efficient Leicester. But two well-taken finishes in the space of 79 seconds by Bergwijn flipped the game on its head as Spurs snatched a 3-2 win.

"A rollercoaster of emotions" was how Spurs skipper Harry Kane described it. "Fantastic" added Bergwijn in understated fashion.

What a way to stake your claim back into the manager's thoughts eh.

So should Spurs keep hold of Bergwijn?

