Premier League build-up and transfers latest

Talking of transfers I am genuinely surprised that a club with a bigger budget (that I know of) has not been in for Sean Dyche before now.
We want better players - Dyche
Arsenal v Burnley (Sun, 14:00 GMT)
Burnley
Sean Dyche played down rumours linking Burnley with a move for
Andy Carroll but said he wanted to bring quality players into the group.
"We have to get players who can affect the group in a positive
way," Dyche said.
"If you want like for like players then we want better players,
or certainly on the edge of the better players. Otherwise there is no
point."
Burnley team news
Arsenal v Burnley (Sun, 14:00 GMT)
Burnley
Here’s some team news from Burnley boss Sean Dyche.
Ashely Barnes remains out injured while Charlie Taylor is “touch
and go.”
Dwight McNeil, Dale Stephens and Johann Berg
Gudmundsson are back in training today, along with Erik Pieters who was out
with Covid.
'I want 10 goals this season'
After a difficult start to his season, Leeds United midfielder Jack Harrison tells Football Focus he is setting his sights on more goals after scoring his first career hat-trick in last Sunday's 3-2 Premier League win at West Ham.
You can watch the full interview with Jack Harrison on Football Focus on Saturday from 12:00 GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app.
Man Utd v West Ham (Sat, 15:00)
West Ham United
West Ham manager David Moyes was inevitably asked about his ill-fated spell as Manchester United manager, when he took over from Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013.
"Manchester United is a brilliant club and it was a great job for me to have," he said.
"I’m more disappointed in myself that I couldn’t do a better job in my period there, but overall, as everybody’s seen, Manchester United have had some of the best managers in the world, even in recent years, and it’s a tough job.
"It happens in football – you don’t always get it right or win all the games you should do at times – but I look back at it with really fond memories.
"I took over from Sir Alex Ferguson, which was a really difficult task, but I was really fortunate to be offered the job.
"Not many people get offered the Manchester United job, and to get offered it in the first place tells you exactly how you’re thought of."
Moyes hopeful of a couple of additions
Man Utd v West Ham (Sat, 15:00)
West Ham United
West Ham manager David Moyes has been talking about just how difficult it is to improve his squad of players in this transfer window.
"They’ve [the board] have said to me 'go and get what you need if you can, David', but like anything else, players are expensive in this window at the moment," he said.
"There’s also not a great pool of players available. In the positions we’re looking for, we’ve found it quite difficult to identify and get ones who we think could come in and make a difference in this window immediately.
"In the last January windows, we’ve been able to do that. This window’s felt a bit more difficult, but if things go right, I’m still hopeful that we’ll add a couple of players before the window closes."
We want to challenge for a top-four spot - Moyes
Man Utd v West Ham (Sat, 15:00)
West Ham United
West Ham boss David Moyes is hoping that his side can underline their top-four credentials when they travel to face Manchester United at Old Trafford on Saturday.
The Hammers are currently fourth in the table two points above Ralf Rangnick's side.
"We don’t necessarily see ourselves as quite there yet [being a top-four club], but we want to try and challenge them and have a good go at hanging in there," said Moyes.
"Let’s be fair, the level of competition for those spots is very strong. Over recent years, it’s been quite a regular group of teams who have been there, with maybe the likes of Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur too.
"It’s not an easy group to break into. We’re going to keep trying to hang in there, and see where we end up."
It is a pleasure to see my team fight to the end - Conte
Chelsea v Tottenham (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Tottenham Hotspur
Here’s more from Spurs manager Antonio Conte when he was
asked whether Tottenham, who are eight points off Chelsea with four games in
hand, can finish in the top three.
"You have to be very calm and go game by game. Don’t
forget we won against Watford in the last minute, Leicester the last minute. I
have to be realistic and I am happy and it’s a pleasure to see my team fight to
the end.
"In this season my ambition is to try to help the club.
This is my first ambition to help the club and team improve and to get the best
result possible. For sure we give 100% to get the best out of our players."
Tanganga wanted by AC Milan
Chelsea v Tottenham (Sun, 16:30GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
AC Milan are in talks with Tottenham about a potential loan
move for defender Japhet Tanganga.
The 22-year-old has made 18 appearances in all competitions
this season and featured for the full 90 minutes in Wednesday’s victory at
Leicester.
However, it is not clear whether Spurs boss Antonio Conte
will be willing to let Tanganga leave for the second half of the season as
Argentina centre-half Cristian Romero closes in on his recovery from a
hamstring injury.
In addition, Tottenham’s continued interest in Adama Traore
is likely to mean fewer first-team opportunities.
Tottenham have had a £15m bid turned down by Wolves for
Traore but it is expected the club will make a fresh approach after Sunday’s
game against Chelsea.
Tanganga could play against Chelsea but a decision on his
short-term future will be made after that game.
The Spurs academy graduate signed a long-term contract 18
months ago that runs to 2025.
Lloris one of the most important keepers in the world - Conte
"He is one of the most important keepers in the world.
Captain of France and Tottenham."
Dier available but Son out until international break
Chelsea v Tottenham (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Tottenham Hotspur
Antonio Conte has also been updating the press as his Tottenham side prepare to take on his former
employers Chelsea.
Eric Dier is fit
and available but Son Heung-min will not return before the international
break.
Conte said
their were a couple of extra injuries in the squad after Wednesday’s game at
Leicester but he would not confirm which players were impacted: "I prefer
not to tell you, to give our advantage to our opponent."
Tuchel aware
Chelsea v Tottenham (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Chelsea
While Chelsea beat Tottenham convincingly over two legs in their EFL Cup semi-final meeting, Sunday's match is intriguing in the battle for a Champions League place next term.
Spurs have four league games in hand on Chelsea and trail by just eight points, leaving Blues manager Thomas Tuchel well aware of the damage that a defeat could do.
"It's a big game because of course we can do our mathematics," said Tuchel. "But it's strange to see the fixture and see teams competing for the same area of the table and having four games less.
"So this can lead to a wrong impression that you're comfortably ahead when you are not.
"We have to make sure that this stays like this. The best chance is to win direct competitions against direct opponents.
"It's a London derby, it's a big rivalry. And now it's the third time in a very short period of time. "So they know what we do, and we know what they do."
Chelsea v Tottenham (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Chelsea
More from Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel: "After the the loss against Manchester City and the gap opened up enormously for us, and playing two days later on a Tuesday again, I could see, I could feel from myself and from the team, that some emotions took over, maybe frustration, maybe disappointment.
The German also confirmed that Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Andreas Christensen are all out of their match against Tottenham.
Blues must adopt new attitude - Tuchel
Chelsea v Tottenham (Sun, 16:30 GMT)
Chelsea
Thomas Tuchel says he and his Chelsea players must adopt a new attitude after becoming frustrated by their recent results.
The Blues have not won for four Premier League games and their defeat at Manchester City and draw at Brighton severely damaged any title aspirations they may have, leaving them 12 points behind leaders City, who also have a game in hand.
"We decided we would give the players two days off after Brighton to
de-connect a little bit," said the Blues boss.
"The two days alone doesn't solve everything. It was good to have, and after this Tottenham game we will have another
chance to give the majority of the players another two days off, because we
simply need it."
Millwall agree Burke loan
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Millwall have agreed a deal to sign Sheffield United winger
Oliver Burke on loan for the remainder of the season.
Burke has made just three appearances for the Blades so far
this season.
However, Millwall boss Gary Rowett feels the 24-year-old
Scotland international can bring competition to his squad over the second half
of the season.
The news comes as Millwall have ended their attempts to sign
Louie Sibley from Derby.
They had a fourth bid – believed to be £450,000 – turned
down by Derby earlier this week, which raised eyebrows amongst many
Championship clubs given the Rams are in administration, with the EFL saying
the club could run out of money next month without fresh funding.
Chiquinho is a good player - Lage
Brentford v Wolves (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Wolves
More transfer news
from Wolves boss Bruno Lage: "We already signed one – Chiquinho is a
good player, the club has followed him for a year, he’s a player for the
present and for the future. That’s the kind of player the club should
look at."
"But we also need players for now, to build the team we want.
Some players are recovering from injuries – Jonny is with us, Pedro [Neto] in a
couple of weeks, [Bruno] Jordao is with us, so the most important thing for now
is to understand which players will build the stronger team we want."
The club will decide Traore's future - Lage
Brentford v Wolves (Sat, 15:00 GMT)
Wolves
Wolves manager Bruno
Lage has been speaking about Adama Traore’s future after the
club rejected a £15m bid for the winger from Tottenham.
"It depends what's best for each, the
player and the club," Lage said.
"I don't see any difference in his
behaviour, his mentality, the way he works. So I'm happy with him. He continues to be the same
player.
"He just has one more year left. The club
talk with him and he talks with them and they will decide the future. I'm happy with him, it's the
only thing I can say. He's focused, he's ready."
Phillips expected to leave Liverpool
Mandeep Sanghera
BBC Sport
Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips is attracting interest
from a number of clubs and is expected to leave the Anfield club in a permanent
move in January.
The Reds value the 24-year-old at £15m and Watford have been
linked with the centre-back.
The possible departure of Phillips was a factor in Rhys
Williams returning from his loan spell at Swansea.
Phillips made 20 appearances, scoring once, for Liverpool
last season as he helped them finish third in the Premier League and qualify for the Champions League, although he has made just three first-team outings during the present
campaign.
'Nothing imminent' on transfers - Rodgers
Leicester v Brighton (Sun, 14:00 GMT)
Leicester City
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says there’s "nothing imminent" on transfers despite previously
saying the club needed to strengthen defensively after a number of injuries unsettled the Foxes' backline this season.
"There’s not a lot of resource to improve in
this window," he said.
"The club has done absolutely everything for me
since I came here."
