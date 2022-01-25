St Mirren fans

Scottish Premiership: St Mirren edge Aberdeen in Paisley - reaction

Nick McPheat

  1. Catch you tomorrow

    FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    That'll do us for tonight.

    We'll be back tomorrow to provide coverage of the remaining midweek Premiership fixtures.

    Couple of crackers in there to look forward to.

    Prem fixtures
  2. Glass criticises Aberdeen's 'mental approach'

    FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass tells BBC Sportsound: "It's really disappointing.

    "The one moment of quality was produced by a St Mirren player, we ended up getting what we deserved. It looked like a bit of a mental approach, thinking it was going to be easy.

    "We gave the ball away too cheap, too often tonight. The players came here to win. As a group, we've got to do better than that."

  3. Post update

    Reaction from Dons gaffer Stephen Glass coming right up...

  4. Goodwin looking to add to squad

    FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    On the conclusion to the January transfer window, St Mirren boss Goodwin adds that he's "identified a couple of very good players".

    He also states that "two or three players have been told they are free to go".

    Buddies fans, would you like to see additions?

  5. 'Fantastic bit of quality' - Goodwin hails Ronan winner

    FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin tells BBC Sportsound that Connor Ronan showed "another fantastic bit of individual quality" to win the game.

    "It was extremely tight," Goodwin adds. "There wasn't much between the two teams. Aberdeen never really caused us a great deal of problems.

    "I felt at half-time it would take something special to win it. I'm delighted Connor was able to come up with that."

    Jim Goodwin
  6. 'Aberdeen are their own worst enemy'

    FT:St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Willie Miller

    Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: I think St Mirren deserved their victory. Their tactics were really good, in terms of not letting Aberdeen to play. I just can't believe that they can go out there and think it was the same challenge against Rangers.
  7. 'One magical moment is all that's needed'

    FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Steven Thompson

    Former St Mirren striker on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: To a man, St Mirren's work rate, application and shape were all there. The game lacked a lot of quality but one magical moment is all that is needed. For large parts of the game, the St Mirren back four had cigars out.
  9. The match-winning moment

    FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Ronan goal
    Image caption: Connor Ronan (left) curls in the stunning winning goal
    Ronan celebrates
    Image caption: The Wolves loanee wheels away in celebration
  10. 'Aberdeen don't create'

    FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Willie Miller

    Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: Aberdeen were there own worst enemy. They just don't create in and around the box. That's got to be a real concern for Stephen Glass
  11. Post update

    St Mirren have won two league games at home all season.

    Both those wins have come against Aberdeen.

  12. FULL-TIME - St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    It's over! A big, big win for St Mirren, who make it three wins on the bounce in 2022.

    Connor Ronan's second-half stunner won it for Jim Goodwin's men, who reduced Aberdeen to very, very little throughout.

    The home side are up to eighth. Aberdeen stay sixth.

    Manager Jim Goodwin, Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan celebrate St Mirren's winning goal
    Image caption: Manager Jim Goodwin, Jamie McGrath and Connor Ronan celebrate St Mirren's winning goal
  13. Post update

    St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    It's St Mirren that look the more likely here.

    Brilliant from Greg Kiltie, who somehow manages to get his way into the Aberdeen box and fire across a dangerous ball.

    But it's cleared with Alex Greive waiting to tap in.

  14. Post update

    St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Jamie McGrath, excellent again.

    The Irishman bursts by Scott Brown and earns his side a foul on the left.

  15. 'Aberdeen lacking creativity'

    St MIrren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Willie Miller

    Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: I wonder if there will be any creativity from Aberdeen tonight? It doesn't look like it even with the changes they've made, I don't think it's made any real difference.
  16. 'Relatively straight forward for St Mirren'

    St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Steven Thompson

    Former St Mirren striker on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: I think St Mirren controlled it in the first half. They haven't had a lot of possession in the second half but they haven't had to because Aberdeen haven't troubled them at all.
  17. Post update

    St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan attempts to hunt down a ball high on the right, but gives away another cheap foul that breaks up the game in St Mirren's favour.

    The away side have been really poor in this second half.

  18. Post update

    St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Five minutes of the 90 remaining...

  19. Post update

    St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    David Bates' poor pass is straight at Jay Henderson, who plays in substitute Alex Greive.

    The New Zealand striker looks like he's going to get a one-on-one chance away but takes a poor touch into the backtracking Aberdeen defence.

  20. Post update

    St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen

    Jamie McGrath has worked tirelessly all night and gets himself down to the byeline on the left.

    His cross has a bit too much on it, though.

