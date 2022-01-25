Scottish Premiership: St Mirren edge Aberdeen in Paisley - reaction

We'll be back tomorrow to provide coverage of the remaining midweek Premiership fixtures.
Couple of crackers in there to look forward to.
Glass criticises Aberdeen's 'mental approach'
FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass tells BBC Sportsound: "It's really disappointing.
"The one moment of quality was produced by a St Mirren player, we ended up getting what we deserved. It looked like a bit of a mental approach, thinking it was going to be easy.
"We gave the ball away too cheap, too often tonight. The players came here to win. As a group, we've got to do better than that."
Reaction from Dons gaffer Stephen Glass coming right up...
Goodwin looking to add to squad
FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
On the conclusion to the January transfer window, St Mirren boss Goodwin adds that he's "identified a couple of very good players".
He also states that "two or three players have been told they are free to go".
Buddies fans, would you like to see additions?
'Fantastic bit of quality' - Goodwin hails Ronan winner
FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin tells BBC Sportsound that Connor Ronan showed "another fantastic bit of individual quality" to win the game.
"It was extremely tight," Goodwin adds. "There wasn't much between the two teams. Aberdeen never really caused us a great deal of problems.
"I felt at half-time it would take something special to win it. I'm delighted Connor was able to come up with that."
'Aberdeen are their own worst enemy'
FT:St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
I think St Mirren deserved their victory. Their tactics were really good, in terms of not letting Aberdeen to play. I just can't believe that they can go out there and think it was the same challenge against Rangers.
I think St Mirren deserved their victory. Their tactics were really good, in terms of not letting Aberdeen to play. I just can't believe that they can go out there and think it was the same challenge against Rangers.
'One magical moment is all that's needed'
FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
Steven Thompson
Former St Mirren striker on BBC Sportsound
To a man, St Mirren's work rate, application and shape were all there. The game lacked a lot of quality but one magical moment is all that is needed. For large parts of the game, the St Mirren back four had cigars out.
To a man, St Mirren's work rate, application and shape were all there. The game lacked a lot of quality but one magical moment is all that is needed. For large parts of the game, the St Mirren back four had cigars out.
'I didn't see it go in'
FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
The match-winning moment
FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
'Aberdeen don't create'
FT: St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
St Mirren have won two league games at home all season.
Both those wins have come against Aberdeen.
FULL-TIME - St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
It's over! A big, big win for St Mirren, who make it three wins on the bounce in 2022.
Connor Ronan's second-half stunner won it for Jim Goodwin's men, who reduced Aberdeen to very, very little throughout.
The home side are up to eighth. Aberdeen stay sixth.
St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
It's St Mirren that look the more likely here.
Brilliant from Greg Kiltie, who somehow manages to get his way into the Aberdeen box and fire across a dangerous ball.
But it's cleared with Alex Greive waiting to tap in.
St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
Jamie McGrath, excellent again.
The Irishman bursts by Scott Brown and earns his side a foul on the left.
'Aberdeen lacking creativity'
St MIrren 1-0 Aberdeen
Willie Miller
Former Scotland defender on BBC Sportsound
'Relatively straight forward for St Mirren'
St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
Steven Thompson
Former St Mirren striker on BBC Sportsound
St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
Aberdeen winger Connor McLennan attempts to hunt down a ball high on the right, but gives away another cheap foul that breaks up the game in St Mirren's favour.
The away side have been really poor in this second half.
St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
Five minutes of the 90 remaining...
St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
David Bates' poor pass is straight at Jay Henderson, who plays in substitute Alex Greive.
The New Zealand striker looks like he's going to get a one-on-one chance away but takes a poor touch into the backtracking Aberdeen defence.
St Mirren 1-0 Aberdeen
Jamie McGrath has worked tirelessly all night and gets himself down to the byeline on the left.
His cross has a bit too much on it, though.