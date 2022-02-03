Listen: Saturday's non-league commentaries

  1. Saturday's non-league commentaries

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

    National League

    King's Lynn Town v Weymouth - BBC Radio Norfolk

    Notts County v Grimsby - BBC Radio Nottingham & BBC Radio Humberside

    Stockport County v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent

    Torquay United v Wrexham - BBC Radio Devon & BBC Radio Wales

    Yeovil Town v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    Blyth Spartans v York City - BBC Radio York

    Hereford v Boston United - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester & BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    National League South

    Dartford v Welling United - BBC Radio Kent

    Maidstone United v Bath City - BBC Radio Kent

