Premier League reaction and transfer latest

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel to BBC Sport: "A huge effort, the outlook of some free days and it being a London derby helped too. When we arrived this morning I could feel everyone was excited to play it. It was physically tough, so full credit, I think we deserved it.

"Very important for morale - we go into a mini break, it changes everything, the mood, the belief. We played the game we deserved. A lot of good stuff, we were patient and kept on believing and attacking in the second half. Now we try to breathe a little bit.

"The message at half-time was keep on pushing, keep on investing, put in the same effort. Not a lot of information, encouragement to keep on going."

On Hakim Ziyech: "Maybe it was his best game, it was a very good game overall. He took the risk where it was possible, he was safe when it was possible to be safe.

"It's probably the best position for him, we don't normally have this position in a 4-3-3. The overlap gave him the space and the strike was brilliant."