Scottish Championship live
Watch: Greenock Morton 1-0 Raith Rovers - Ugwu gives hosts lead

preview
BBC Scotland, BBC Radio Scotland DAB/810MW

Live Reporting

Jack Herrall

All times stated are UK

  1. CLOSE!

    Greenock Morton 1-0 Raith Rovers

    Raith come agonisingly close to levelling it, out of nowhere.

    Reghan Tumilty flashes an outstanding ball across goal but his fellow wingback Liam Dick cannot reach it on the slide.

    It looked like Dick had checked his run to stay onside, and that half-yard is what he needed to tap it in.

  2. Post update

    Greenock Morton 1-0 Raith Rovers

    The game has settled down a touch following the goal.

    Raith have shored up their defence a little but are still struggling to get up the pitch.

  3. Post update

    Greenock Morton 1-0 Raith Rovers

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts midfielder on BBC Scotland

    Quote Message: John McGlynn will not be overly happy with his side's reaction to going 1-0 down. They haven't done enough to work themselves back into it, I don't think.
  4. Post update

    Greenock Morton 1-0 Raith Rovers

    Should the scoreline remain with Raith losing all three points, and Partick Thistle win tomorrow, John McGlynn's side will be out of the play-off places.

    A lot more urgency is already needed from the away side if they're to stage any sort of comeback.

  5. Post update

    Greenock Morton 1-0 Raith Rovers

    Michael Stewart

    Former Hearts midfielder on BBC Scotland

    Quote Message: It's not a howler from MacDonald by any stretch of the imagination. But it's one where he'll have wanted to do better.
  6. GOAL GREENOCK MORTON 1-0 Raith Rovers

    Gozie Ugwu

    A Morton free-kick bounces around in the box and after being nodded down the ball is hit straight at Jamie MacDonald who is unable to hold it. Ugwu is on hand to smash it in from close-range for his sixth goal of the season.

    Morton goal
    Copyright: BBC
  7. Berra's night is over

    Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers

    Veteran centre half Christophe Berra is off injured and is replaced by Tom Lang

  8. CLOSE!

    Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers

    Off the line!

    A Raith Rovers corner is whipped in and directed goalward by Brian McLean, nearly scoring an own goal. The man who just missed a header at the other end, Cameron Blues, recognises the danger and jumps back on the line to smash it clear.

  9. Post update

    Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers

    Cameron Blues makes a late run into the box to meet a floated cross for the home side.

    He gets under the ball too much and sends it high over the bar.

  10. Post update

    Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers

    Raith have their first shot on goal courtesy of, roughly, a 35-yard Ethan Ross free-kick.

    In these conditions, though, it may not have been the worst idea ever.

  11. Post update

    Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers

    Raith are seeing a bit more of the ball now after a nervy start.

    They are yet to threaten going forward at all, though.

  12. GREAT SAVE!

    Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers

    Lewis Strapp fizzes a cross in and it sticks to the feet of Gozie Ugwu who shows great composure with his first touch.

    He spins around the ball and the game's first shot on target is well met by Jamie MacDonald in the Raith Rovers goal.

  13. Post update

    Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers

    Gozie Ugwu is causing the Raith backline all sorts of problems.

    The conditions are hardly conducive to slick football as it is, so a few high balls — and long throw-ins — to the target man are already commonplace for the home side.

  14. Post update

    Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers

    Morton have made a bright start to this one, buzzing around the Raith box and pressing well.

    Raith Rovers are looking a bit rattled in the opening minutes.

  15. KICK-OFF

    Greenock Morton 0-0 Raith Rovers

    Referee David Dickinson blows his whistle and we're underway...

  16. 'He's an excellent keeper'

    Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers (19:45)

    Chris Iwelumo

    Former Scotland striker

    Quote Message: Jack Hamilton's shown a lot of character. Some of his saves against Motherwell in the Scottish cup were outstanding, and that will breed confidence.
  18. How do you see this one going?

    Greenock Morton v Raith Rovers (19:45)

    Morton are sitting precariously above the relegation spots at the moment but, should they win tonight, it will be their third league win in a row. Also, it would be their fourth game undefeated.

    Raith Rovers are without a win in their last five league games but should they win tonight they will go above Kilmarnock, ahead of the Ayrshire side's game against Inverness tomorrow.

    How is this one going to go?

    Thumbs up for a Morton win

    Thumbs down for a Raith win on the road

