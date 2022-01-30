SWPL
Live

Watch: SWPL - Glasgow City v Hearts

preview
267
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

All times stated are UK

  1. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts

    Another 10 minutes go by and it's another 10 minutes of solid Hearts defending.

    Glasgow City had to wait till the 85th minute to find a winner against Hamilton a few weeks ago and this has a similar look to it.

    As time ticks on, the home side are becoming more and more frustrated.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. CLOSE!

    Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts

    Almost a commentary curse there! Just as I'm praising Hearts for their defensive solidity there's a big mix-up between Charlotte Parker-Smith and Tegan Browning who both go for a cross in from the right.

    They collide and the ball falls for Kerry Beattie but the angle is just to tight for her to turn a shot on target.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts

    Hearts will be very pleased with this opening 20 minutes.

    They're holding Glasgow City to some half-chances at best and are really putting a strong press on and getting in their faces whenever they get the opportunity.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. GOOD SAVE!

    Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts

    Priscila Chinchilla races onto a loose pass from Hearts, drives towards the box and plays a nicely weighted through ball for Clare Shine.

    The Irish forward shoots with her left foot but Charlotte Park-Smith does well to stop it and hold on to the ball.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts

    Glasgow City are holding onto possession and probing around the Hearts box.

    Lauren Davidson is heavily involved again as she's played in behind down the right-hand side. She opts to not shoot and instead try to cut the ball back for Clare Shine but Georgia Hunter steps in to cut it out.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Post update

    Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts

    First effort of the game goes to Lauren Davidson.

    Some nice link-up play between Davidson and Kerry Beattie opens up some space for the former to shoot but it's too close to Charlotte Parker-Smith who collects comfortably.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. KICK-OFF

    Glasgow City 0-0 Hearts

    We're underway at Petershill Park.

    you can watch the game live with the link at the top of this page.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    Glasgow City v Hearts (13:15)

    With the Aberdeen v Rangers game called off this now gives Glasgow City the chance to go top of the league with a win over Hearts today.

    The 14-time champions have won their last six league games in a row and have transitioned smoothly with new head coach Eileen Gleeson.

    Coinciding with pre-season expectations, Hearts are battling relegation near the bottom of the table but did pick up a valuable point on Wednesday night against Spartans.

    If they are to earn an unlikely victory today it would move them level with their midweek opponents and Aberdeen on 13 points.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. Post update

    Glasgow City v Hearts (13:15)

    Welcome back for another busy Sunday of Scottish women's football.

    Storm Malik has meant we've had to re-jig a few things but that won't stop us from bringing you some quality SWPL1 action.

    Kick-off has been delayed slightly but you can still watch Glasgow City v Hearts live at the top of this page from 13:10 (GMT).

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top