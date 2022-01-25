Premier League transfer latest & Watford search for new boss

Getty Images Copyright: Getty Images

Watford sacked Claudio Ranieri after 14 games and less than four months in charge.

The Italian, 70, was appointed on 4 October but managed only seven points from 13 Premier League games.

Last Friday's 3-0 home defeat to Norwich saw the Hornets drop into the bottom three with 18 matches left and prompted Ranieri's departure.

A club statement said a change was needed to give a new appointment time to lift Watford out of trouble.

The club are now looking for their 15th manager since the Pozzo family took over in 2012.