Premier League transfer latest & Watford search for new boss

Claudio Ranieri's departure from Watford is the eight managerial change in the league this season following the departures of Xisco (also Watford), Steve Bruce (Newcastle), Nuno Espirito Santo (Spurs), Daniel Farke (Norwich), Aston Villa (Dean Smith), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Manchester United) and Rafael Benitez (Everton).
According to the bookmakers Eddie Howe, who only took over at Newcastle in November, and Burnley manager, Sean Dyche, are the most under threat to go next.
Ranieri's becomes latest managerial departure
Ranieri heads through Watford's revolving door
Watford sacked Claudio Ranieri after 14 games and less than four months in charge.
The Italian, 70, was appointed on 4 October but managed only seven points from 13 Premier League games.
Last Friday's 3-0 home defeat to Norwich saw the Hornets drop into the bottom three with 18 matches left and prompted Ranieri's departure.
A club statement said a change was needed to give a new appointment time to lift Watford out of trouble.
The club are now looking for their 15th manager since the Pozzo family took over in 2012.
Plus of course the incomings and outgoings aren't restricted just to players. Watford need to find a new manager after sacking Claudio Ranieri on Monday.