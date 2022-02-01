Transfer deadline day reaction

The Christian Eriksen deal has been bubbling away for about a month but it was one of those that you don't really believe until it's actually done and he's through the door. It's really nice to get it done.
He's a huge player. Clearly he wanted a route back into football and we're growing into a really good home for Danish and Scandinavian footballers. It sounds like it's a great deal for both parties - we can reassess in the summer and see how it has gone.
We won't see the real impact of this deal for two or three years. It opens the door for people to look at Brentford differently - and invites in a whole new tier of players who previously weren't accessible. The club are so savvy in everything they do and are always thinking about what the future impact of a deal will be.
On the pitch, Brentford are looking a bit tired and the fizz from earlier in the season has worn off. We need someone to keep the ball for us and help us be better in possession.
In that sense, he could tick a lot of boxes.
Is Eriksen the best deal of the window?
BBC football reporter Simon Stone joins The Football News Show to discuss Brentford's signing of Eriksen. Is he the man to confirm their place in the Premier League for next season?
But the transfer deadline has past and the January window has closed. Clubs will have to go forth with the players they've got from now until the summer.Who did the best business and who struggled to make their mark? We'll take a look at the events of yesterday throughout today. Stay tuned!
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo and Deepak Mahay
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images GuardianCopyright: Guardian MirrorCopyright: Mirror ExpressCopyright: Express TelegraphCopyright: Telegraph StarCopyright: Star
'Eriksen will open doors'
David Anderson, Bees Tactical podcast
The Christian Eriksen deal has been bubbling away for about a month but it was one of those that you don't really believe until it's actually done and he's through the door. It's really nice to get it done.
He's a huge player. Clearly he wanted a route back into football and we're growing into a really good home for Danish and Scandinavian footballers. It sounds like it's a great deal for both parties - we can reassess in the summer and see how it has gone.
We won't see the real impact of this deal for two or three years. It opens the door for people to look at Brentford differently - and invites in a whole new tier of players who previously weren't accessible. The club are so savvy in everything they do and are always thinking about what the future impact of a deal will be.
On the pitch, Brentford are looking a bit tired and the fizz from earlier in the season has worn off. We need someone to keep the ball for us and help us be better in possession.
In that sense, he could tick a lot of boxes.
Is Eriksen the best deal of the window?
BBC football reporter Simon Stone joins The Football News Show to discuss Brentford's signing of Eriksen. Is he the man to confirm their place in the Premier League for next season?
'Ready for more moments of magic?'
A reminder of what Eriksen is all about...
Best wishes from old friends...
'I can't wait to get started'
Eriksen will work with Frank, who first coached him as a teenager, again. He had a message for Bees fans after the announcement...
Eriksen back in the Premier League
Arguably the most popular story of the day cost nothing and didn't even have to happen when it did!It was also the first that broke, and whoever you support, you must have been pleased to see this.
Brentford have signed Denmark and former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen on a six-month deal.
Eriksen has not played since suffering a cardiac arrest during Denmark's match against Finland at Euro 2020 last June.
He was subsequently fitted with an implanted cardioverter-defibrillator (ICD) - a type of pacemaker.
"We have taken an unbelievable opportunity to bring a world-class player to Brentford," head coach Thomas Frank said.
A busy and expensive month...
Premier League clubs completed the second-highest spending January in history -with a total of £295m spent- as Tottenham made the biggest moves on deadline day.
A total of 12 Premier League transfers on deadline day took spending to the highest total since 2018's £430m as clubs appear to have recovered from the effects Covid had on finances.
Premier League clubs only spent £70m in January 2021, and less than £10m on deadline day.
Twelve months on, Spurs signed two Juventus players for at least £24m, sold England midfielder Dele Alli to Frank Lampard's Everton for a fee of up to £40m and loaned out three players.
Newcastle brought in two Premier League defenders, while Manchester City and Burnley recruited strikers for more than £10m.
Time to take stock
And... breath!
It is the calm AFTER the storm, so here is our chance to sit down and look through the biggest and best deals...
'Welcome back'
Tuesday's back pages
The Guardian
'Auba and out'
Tuesday's back pages
Daily Mirror
'Doctor's orders'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Express
'Lampard signs Alli for free'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Telegraph
'Good to bee back'
Tuesday's back pages
The Daily Star
The papers...
Tuesday's back pages
Here are what the back pages are saying...
The morning after the night before...
Phew! That was a long, and late, night.
But the transfer deadline has past and the January window has closed. Clubs will have to go forth with the players they've got from now until the summer.Who did the best business and who struggled to make their mark? We'll take a look at the events of yesterday throughout today. Stay tuned!