Transfer deadline day reaction

David Anderson, Bees Tactical podcast

The Christian Eriksen deal has been bubbling away for about a month but it was one of those that you don't really believe until it's actually done and he's through the door. It's really nice to get it done.

He's a huge player. Clearly he wanted a route back into football and we're growing into a really good home for Danish and Scandinavian footballers. It sounds like it's a great deal for both parties - we can reassess in the summer and see how it has gone.

We won't see the real impact of this deal for two or three years. It opens the door for people to look at Brentford differently - and invites in a whole new tier of players who previously weren't accessible. The club are so savvy in everything they do and are always thinking about what the future impact of a deal will be.

On the pitch, Brentford are looking a bit tired and the fizz from earlier in the season has worn off. We need someone to keep the ball for us and help us be better in possession.

In that sense, he could tick a lot of boxes.