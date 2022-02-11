Glentoran edge Linfield to move top - reaction & as it happened

Well, that's all for tonight folks as Glentoran secure bragging rights from the 'Big Two' derby and move three points clear at the top of the Premiership table.
We'll be back tomorrow with audio, text and in-play clips coverage of the day's five top-flight games, including Cliftonville v Coleraine and Larne v Crusaders.
Bye for now.
'Thought we deserved something'
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Quote Message: I thought we deserved something out of the game but we didn't get it so we are disappointed. The players still believe we are capable of challenging and being champions. There are a lot of games to be played and points will be dropped. from David Healy Linfield manager
I thought we deserved something out of the game but we didn't get it so we are disappointed. The players still believe we are capable of challenging and being champions. There are a lot of games to be played and points will be dropped.
'Only three points'
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Quote Message: It's nice to get the result, nice to win any derby. It was an emotional night for everyone and enjoyable for the fans. It's an important win because they are our big rivals and a good team, but it's only three points. from Mick McDermott Glentoran manager
It's nice to get the result, nice to win any derby. It was an emotional night for everyone and enjoyable for the fans. It's an important win because they are our big rivals and a good team, but it's only three points.
'Feet firmly on the ground'
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Stephen Craigan
Former Northern Ireland defender
Quote Message: This Glentoran side has given the supporters optimism and a little bit of hope. They know they have a chance of winning the title but will be keeping their feet firmly on the ground.
This Glentoran side has given the supporters optimism and a little bit of hope. They know they have a chance of winning the title but will be keeping their feet firmly on the ground.
Atmosphere 'first class'
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
David Jeffrey
Ballymena United manager on BBC Sport NI
Quote Message: The size of the crowd and the atmosphere was first class. They made it a great occasion for Irish League football.
The size of the crowd and the atmosphere was first class. They made it a great occasion for Irish League football.
'A big three points'
Glentoran 1-0 Coleraine
Quote Message: That's massive. I couldn't believe my luck when the ball fell to me but to score on front of all these fans is brilliant. It has been a great occasion for the league and while the title won't be won or lost tonight it is a big three points for us. from Conor McMenamin Glentoran goalscorer and man-of-the-match
That's massive. I couldn't believe my luck when the ball fell to me but to score on front of all these fans is brilliant. It has been a great occasion for the league and while the title won't be won or lost tonight it is a big three points for us.
Glens deserved win
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Ian Baraclough
Northern Ireland manager
Quote Message: Glentoran just about deserved the win despite Linfield almost snatching a draw at the end. David Healy will be disappointed his side didn't ask enough questions in the final third. But there are still only three points in it and there is a long way to go.
Glentoran just about deserved the win despite Linfield almost snatching a draw at the end. David Healy will be disappointed his side didn't ask enough questions in the final third. But there are still only three points in it and there is a long way to go.
FULL-TIME
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
It's all over and it's Glentoran who go three points clear at the top of the table thanks to Conor McMenamin's 60th-minute winner.
GREAT SAVE!
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Almost a late equaliser as Aaron McCarey makes a stunning reflex save to deny sam Roscoe's header and Chris McKee is unable to convert the rebound.
A super cross from Matthew Clarke on the left set up the chance.
Post update
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Four minutes of added time to come....
Time is running out for the Blues as they chase the last-gasp goal which would see them retain top spot in the league.
CLOSE!
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Matthew Clarke has sight of goal but he can't keep his left-foot shot down and the ball goes high and wide.
That was one of Linfield's better chances. Will they get another before full-time?
SUBSTITUTION
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Ethan Devine is introduced at the expense of Conor Pepper as Linfield manager David Healy rolls the dice once again.
Have Linfield anything left in their locker to salvage something from this game?
Will we have late drama?
SUBSTITUTION
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Glentoran's top scorer Jay Donnelly is replaced by Michael O'Connor with 13 minutes remaining.
CLOSE!
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Conor McMenamin rifles a cross-cum-shot across the face of the goal but it's just off-target.
The ex-Cliftonville striker would love to score a second to settle this game.
Marksman McMenamin
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Watch Conor McMenamin put Glentoran in front on the hour mark with a close-range strike.
What have you got, Eetu?
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Mark Sterling
BBC Sport NI at The Oval
Talk about a baptism of fire?
David Healy has turned to new on-loan Finnish striker Eetu Vertainen as his side chase down Glentoran's one-goal lead.
A lot has been made about Linfield's forward signings and the supporters could be about to get an idea of how good this latest new one is.
The Glens fans are still revelling in that Conor McMenamin goal. Will it prove to be the winner?
Have Linfield more in reserve?
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Ian Baraclough
Northern Ireland manager
Quote Message: Linfield's substitutions indicate they are looking to open up a bit, be a little bit more enterprising. That's what they have to do. They have been good in response to going a goal down - been positive going forward.
Linfield's substitutions indicate they are looking to open up a bit, be a little bit more enterprising. That's what they have to do. They have been good in response to going a goal down - been positive going forward.
SUBSTITUTION
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
Kirk Millar and Eetu Vertainen replace Jake Hastie and Niall Quinn for Linfield.
Glentoran introduce Bobby Burns off the bench for club skipper Marcus Kane.
GOAL
Glentoran 1-0 Linfield
We thought a goal wasn't far away and it has arrived!
On the hour mark, Jay Donnelly picks up the ball, has time and space, but sees his shot ricochet off visiting defender Conor Pepper.
The ball falls kindly to Conor McMenamin a few yards out and he is left with the simple task of slotting home left-footed into an empty net.
A scrappy goal, poor defending by Linfield, but an opportunistic finish by the predatory McMenamin - his 14th of the season.
