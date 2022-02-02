Celtic v Rangers - listen to Sportsound commentary

And why are there no away fans at one of biggest derbies on the planet?
Classic tit-for-tat.
Rangers pulled the plug on accommodating 700 or so last time, so Celtic are doing the same.
There used to always be a healthy away support at these games, around 7,000, but allocations have been slashed since 2018 with no sign of a return to the old ways as the clubs look after season-ticket holders and seek a greater home advantage.
Old Firm newbies
Celtic v Rangers (19:45)
The atmosphere isn't quite the same with no away fans, but it remains a special occasion - and it is always VERY loud.
It may be Giovanni van Bronckhorst's first taste as manager but he played in several Old Firm tussles.
So, who is sampling this fixture for the first time this evening?
For Celtic, Reo Hatate, Matt O'Riley, Cameron Carter-Vickers and Georgios Giakoumakis can all tick off the experience.
Rangers' on-loan winger Amad Diallo might need some ear plugs as he hugs the touchline.
Calvin Bassey has been an unused substitute a few times but this is his first time on the pitch.
Rogic & Morelos missing on international duty
Celtic v Rangers (19:45)
Both clubs are without influential stars for this one due to World Cup qualifiers across the globe.
Rangers' top scorer Alfredo Morelos is away with Colombia, but didn't make the match day squads for defeats to Peru and Argentina.
Tom Rogic has been with Australia, scoring in a big win over Vietnam and starting again in a damaging 2-2 draw in Oman.
Daizen Maeda was in the Japan squad but is back in time to take a spot on the home bench.
Roofe starts for Rangers
Celtic v Rangers (19:45)
Rangers hit the headlines on Monday with the audacious loan signing of Aaron Ramsay from Juventus, but the 31-year-old hasn't played much football this season and isn't ready for his debut just yet.
Polish right-back Mateusz Zukowski also moved to Ibrox on deadline day, but he too is unavailable.
The visitors make just one change from the side that drew 3-3 at Ross County at the weekend, with Kemar Roofe coming in for Cedric Itten up front.
Roofe has 11 goals for the season and, after three appearances from the bench, starts a match for the first time since picking up an injury in early December.
McGregor fit to lead Celtic
Celtic v Rangers (19:45)
The big news for Celtic is that captain Callum McGregor has recovered from a nasty facial injury picked up against Alloa in the Scottish Cup.
Having missed two games, he takes the midfield place of Nir Bitton, who is suspended after his red card in Saturday's 1-0 win over Dundee United.
Full-backs Josip Juranovic and Greg Taylor return and Jota starts in place of James Forrest.
Tonight's derby 'hugely significant' - Pressley
Celtic v Rangers (19:45)
Kheredine Idessane
BBC Sport Scotland
Former Scotland defender Steven Pressley, who played for both Rangers and Celtic, says tonight’s derby is "hugely significant".
"For Rangers, it’s an
opportunity to really cement their lead at the top of the table," he told BBC Radio Scotland.
"For Celtic, who’re without an Old Firm win now in some time, they
really need this victory to get that belief that they can go on and win the
championship.
"It’s been quite a transitional period for Celtic, but now
there seems to be a greater degree of stability about them and they certainly seem to be moving in the correct direction."
LINE-UPS at Celtic Park
Celtic v Rangers (19:45)
Celtic: Hart; Juranovic, Starfelt, Carter-Vickers, Taylor; McGregor, Hatate, O'Riley; Abada, Giakoumakis, Jota.
Substitutes: Bain, Scales, Soro, McCarthy, Forrest, Maeda, Ralston, Welsh, Doak.
Rangers: McGregor; Tavernier, Goldson, Bassey, Barisic; Kamara, Arfield, Aribo; Kent, Diallo, Roofe.
Substitutes: McLaughlin, Balogun, Lundstram, Jack, Davis, Sands, Jack, Lowry, Itten, Sakala.
Tight at the top
Celtic v Rangers (19:45)
Rangers still haven't lost a match since Giovanni van Bronckhorst took over at the end of November, but neither have Celtic - domestically.
The champions went into an earlier than planned winter break with a six-point lead, but that has been whittled down to two after draws away to Aberdeen and Ross County.
So, a home win would take Celtic to the summit for the first time this season.
No matter the outcome, nothing is settled tonight, as both managers will no doubt be keen to emphasise.
Delayed Glasgow derby is finally here
Celtic v Rangers (19:45)
It's time for the second Old Firm meeting of the season and the stakes are high, with top spot in the Scottish Premiership on the line.
With Scotland's two behemoths out in front of the rest and both on the same number of league victories, derbies could well be a key factor in the title race.
The game was originally scheduled for 2 January, but now we just have an hour or so to wait...
It should be an absolute belter!