Aubameyang's Barcelona announcement & international reaction

It is a little quieter today than it has been for the past week or so, but we've still got lots to bring you on the blog.We are hoping to get confirmation of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's Barcelona arrival, but that is far from certain today.We've also got some reaction to last night's international football and Roy Hodgson will be speaking to the media for the first time as Watford boss.We'll being you updates on that this afternoon.