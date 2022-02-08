Premier League news conferences - Chelsea, Tottenham & Man City

There have been some suggestions Manchester City are growing increasingly confident about manager Pep Guardiola agreeing a new contract.

Guardiola's present deal doesn't expire until 2023, by which time he will have been at City for seven years, far longer than most people expected when he arrived from Bayern Munich in 2016.

It is impossible to think City would get rid of Guardiola voluntarily but the former Barcelona boss frequently uses the threat to avoid talking about his future and it was the same again today.

"We won a lot and are winning a lot, otherwise I would not be in front of you after six seasons," he said.

"Many people convinced me to come here but after one, two, three, four, five seasons it depends on results.

"I still have one-and-a-half years left on my contract, it is a lot of time in world football. See how managers were sacked this season, not just in England but in the world."