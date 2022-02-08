Live
Premier League news conferences - Chelsea, Tottenham & Man City
viewing this page
Will Fifa Club World Cup hinder Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League hopes?
Will Fifa Club World Cup hinder Chelsea's Premier League and Champions League hopes?
Live Reporting
Ben Collins
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
PA MediaCopyright: PA Media EPACopyright: EPA ReutersCopyright: Reuters View more on twitterView more on twitter View more on twitterView more on twitter ReutersCopyright: Reuters PA MediaCopyright: PA Media
Too early to talk about new deal - Guardiola
Man City v Brentford (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
There have been some suggestions Manchester City are growing increasingly confident about manager Pep Guardiola agreeing a new contract.
Guardiola's present deal doesn't expire until 2023, by which time he will have been at City for seven years, far longer than most people expected when he arrived from Bayern Munich in 2016.
It is impossible to think City would get rid of Guardiola voluntarily but the former Barcelona boss frequently uses the threat to avoid talking about his future and it was the same again today.
"We won a lot and are winning a lot, otherwise I would not be in front of you after six seasons," he said.
"Many people convinced me to come here but after one, two, three, four, five seasons it depends on results.
"I still have one-and-a-half years left on my contract, it is a lot of time in world football. See how managers were sacked this season, not just in England but in the world."
Jesus & Palmer out for City
Man City v Brentford (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Gabriel Jesus and Cole Palmer will miss Wednesday's Premier League game against Brentford.
Jesus played in the first of Brazil's recent international double header but missed the FA Cup win over Fulham at the weekend.
However, Guardiola says the problem is not a major one and the striker will be available in the near future.
"Soon he will be ready," said the City boss. "I spoke with him this morning and he feels good but he has a bit of niggle. It is a muscular problem."
Eriksen return's great news - Guardiola
Man City v Brentford (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Manchester City
On Christian Eriksen signing for Brentford, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said: "It’s great news he has come back to play a game he loves and do what he does well.
"The doctors take all measures to ensure he won't suffer again. It's good news for him, his family and Brentford."
Guardiola upset as no night out invite
Man City v Brentford (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has brushed off accusations his players were drunk on a night out at the weekend.
City have already said the players did not break a curfew and Guardiola didn't seem too bothered when just asked about it.
"I am so upset - they didn’t invite me! Next time they invite me," he said.
"The video didn’t show what happened. They had dinner together and they were sober.
"They were all perfect but they will be fined because they didn’t invite me!"
McArthur and Tomkins back in training for Eagles
Norwich City v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Crystal Palace
And finally a fitness update from Palace boss Patrick Vieira, who said: "“Macca [James McArthur] has been training in the last couple of days with the team, James [Tomkins] as well. We have the majority of the players back now so that is good news.
“We’re going to try to go there and play a really good game of football. We have to be solid, play with belief and confidence like we did in the last couple of games, and try to be more consistent in the 90 minutes. Then we can allow ourselves more chances of winning games."
I'm quite pleased, but we need to be more ruthless - Vieira
Norwich City v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are currently 13th in the Premier League table, nine points clear of the relegation zone.
Asked if he was pleased with their progress, boss Patrick Vieira said: “Of course I am – but at the same time I believe we lost points. We made mistakes and we still need to improve in a lot of parts of the games, that will take longer.
“Overall where we are, I’m quite pleased with it. It is important for us to do better and to win more matches. Playing good football and playing well or creating chances is not enough. We need to be more ruthless in front of goal and defend better in our 18-yard-box. If we manage to do that, I will be more pleased and more happy.”
'Dean Smith's brought a new dynamic, Norwich have responded well'
Norwich City v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Crystal Palace
Crystal Palace are also in action on Wednesday and although they won 3-0 at home to Norwich during the festive period, the Canaries have won four of the last five in all competitions to climb out of the bottom three.
Boss Patrick Vieira has just said: “The most important thing is trying to play as well as we did when we played them at home. [Dean Smith] brings a new dynamic in the team and the players have responded really well with what he wants.
“They have been doing really well in the last couple of games and we’ll face a team who are playing with confidence, but I believe we have what we need to make it really difficult for them. At the same time, we have to play with belief and confidence and try to impose ourselves.”
Now it's time to make new memories - Eriksen
Man City v Brentford (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Could Brentford's new signing Christian Eriksen return to action at the Etihad Stadium after that distressing night with Denmark during last summer's Euros?
Guardiola looks ahead to Brentford
Man City v Brentford (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Simon Stone
BBC Sport
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is also due to speak to the media shortly ahead of his side's Premier League game with Brentford.
As Chelsea are on Club World Cup duty and Liverpool don't play until Thursday, a win will stretch City's lead at the top of the table to 12 points.
However, Liverpool will have two games in hand and after drawing at Southampton in his side's last league game, I doubt very much Guardiola will consider the title race to be over.
Mendy joins Blues squad in UAE
Al-Hilal v Chelsea (Wed, 16:30 GMT)
Edouard Mendy saved the penalty which gave Sadio Mane the chance to seal a memorable win for Senegal and the Chelsea goalkeeper has gone straight to Abu Dhabi to join the Blues' squad in time for the start of their Fifa Club World Cup campaign.
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel is set to speak to the media about their semi-final against Saudi Arabian side Al-Hilal.
'We'd never consider calling Mane back from Senegal celebrations'
Liverpool v Leicester City (Thu, 19:45 GMT)
Liverpool
Senegal's winning penalty was scored by Mohamed Salah's Liverpool team-mate Sadio Mane, who travelled to his homeland to celebrate the nation's first Afcon title win and is scheduled to return to Liverpool on Thursday.
"It means the world to him, it means the world to his people, it means the world to Senegal and we respect that a lot," Reds boss Jurgen Klopp added on the club website.
"We would never consider to have called back him from there. Let them do what they do in the moment because they deserve it."
Salah could make swift return for Liverpool
Liverpool v Leicester City (Thu, 19:45 GMT)
Liverpool
The Africa Cup of Nations final was only on Sunday but Mohamed Salah, whose Egypt team lost on penalties to Senegal, is already back with Liverpool and could play at Anfield on Thursday.
"Mo is now back," Reds boss Jurgen Klopp told the club's website. "He is very disappointed of course, but looking forward to all the things coming up here now.
"I spoke to him and pretty much the first thing Mo told me was: 'I'm ready'.
"He is an experienced player, he is a physical monster, to be honest, so we have to see. He will obviously have a little recovery session today (Tuesday) and we will see how he feels tomorrow and from there we go."
'This season it's changed, our defending is a little better'
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Southampton
Southampton held Tottenham to a 1-1 draw at home just six weeks ago, despite playing with 10 men for over 50 minutes after Mohammed Salisu was sent off.
The Saints have lost only once in eight games in all competitions, putting them 12th in the table, but top scorer Armando Broja faces a fitness test on a knee injury after hobbling off against Coventry last Saturday while Brazilian defender Lyanco could be out for up to three months with a hamstring strain.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "There were reasons we have lost these games in the past because we haven't been concentrating for the last 20-30 minutes.
"We gave it away too easily. It seems that this season this has changed. Our defending quality is a little better. We still concede goals, but we need to be on target for a clean sheet."
We now look like having a chance in every game - Hasenhuttl
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Southampton
Wednesday's trip to Tottenham is one of three games in a week for Southampton, who needed extra time to beat Coventry in the FA Cup last Saturday and visit Manchester United in the Premier League next Saturday.
Saints boss Ralph Hasenhuttl said: "We knew about these three games coming up after we lost against Wolves, but we are not looking like this anymore.
"We are looking like having a chance in every game. We have shown this and we are comfortable in the way we are playing.
"We know how good we have to be to be able to take something from these games. The managing of the risk gives them the reward and this is what we need to be clear about.
"You can look in the mirror and say: 'You have to play well', but it's more important to be a good, organised opponent. Make scoring for them as difficult as in the first game against them [1-1 at home to Tottenham in December] and wait for your chances, because they will definitely come."
'It doesn't mean I know what happens in two-and-a-half years'
Tottenham Hotspur v Southampton (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Southampton
Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl has also spoken to the media today and said he is focused on upcoming Saints games rather than possible retirement in 2024.
The Austrian told German magazine Kicker on Monday that he will consider retiring from football once his contract expires in 2024.
Hasenhuttl, 54, joined Southampton in December 2018 and is the club's longest-serving manager of the Premier League era.
"We speak about two-and-a-half years, so it's quite a long time," he said. "If you hired me today as a manager and I made two-and-a-half years in the job then I would be very happy.
"It is for me not understandable why we speak about that topic. We should be more concentrated about the current situation, about the upcoming games. This is nothing new. I spoke about that in the past, it doesn't mean I know what happens in two-and-a-half years.
"The only thing is my contract is then over and it is possible I then stop. I don't know."
'They're starting to understand what is required to compete at this level'
Norwich City v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Norwich City
Norwich have won four of their last five - including FA Cup wins at Charlton and Wolves - and manager Dean Smith says his side are developing a winning mentality.
"Game management is something that we speak about quite a bit," he said. "Players will have watched, learned and experienced other teams get to be good at game management and I think that is a natural progression for a team to learn things like that.
"They have to be streetwise. It is a league we are playing in where there are a lot of streetwise players in amongst it and if you don't learn very quickly, then you can lose out.
"I don't think we have been coaching being streetwise, but I think it is something they will all learn," added Smith, who took in charge in November. "They will see the opposition players who they are playing against and seeing what the top players are doing.
"Usually players become magpies and pinch things off other players that can help their own games - and if that is becoming streetwise for us, then so be it. As a squad, I think that they are starting to understand what is required to compete at this level and to win games, which is the most important thing for me."
'Having won four of the past five games, it breeds confidence'
Norwich City v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Norwich City
Norwich host Premier League leaders Manchester City on Saturday and then travel to Anfield the following weekend but boss Dean Smith said: "I don't care if it is Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea or whoever is coming next. It is just the next game.
"It is an available three points - and I will be saying the same when we play Man City as well."
Smith added: "We know how good Palace are and can be. We will respect the opposition, but we won't fear them. Having won four of the past five games, with three clean sheets, it breeds confidence and our squad looks a lot healthier now."
I'd rather be where I am, with the points in the bag - Smith
Norwich City v Crystal Palace (Wed, 19:45 GMT)
Norwich City
Norwich have enjoyed an upturn in form to boost their hopes of securing Premier League survival.
Heading into the midweek fixtures, the Canaries sit just a point above the relegation zone, with the teams below them all having at least one match in hand.
Manager Dean Smith said: "I would rather be where I am, with the points in the bag already, because you have still got to go and earn those points.
"There is obviously going to be games tonight (Tuesday), so the table can change before we even start our game tomorrow. That is the way it is going to be and we just have to take it game by game."
Good afternoon
And thanks for joining us for the latest from Chelsea before their Club World Cup campaign, while there's also a host of Premier League news conferences being held to preview the midweek fixtures.
In fact, there's already been two today, and we'll bring you the best bits in a jiffy.