Aberdeen v Celtic - listen to online-only commentary

Colin Moffat

  1. GOAL Arbroath 1-2 HAMILTON

    Andy Ryan

  2. HALF-TIME Dundee Utd 1-0 Motherwell

    Motherwell went close to opening the scoring with just seconds on the clock after Sean Goss' effort thundered off of the bar, before the visitors had a free-kick narrowly go over the top.

    Marc McNulty cracked the post for the home side before the game hit a bit of a lull.

    But Dylan Levitt sparked life into the match with a thunderous strike from outside the box that flew into the top corner.

    The perfect angle to appreciate this strike from Levitt
    Copyright: SNS
    The perfect angle to appreciate this strike from Levitt
  3. HALF-TIME Hearts 1-0 Dundee

    Hearts lead at the break but should feel aggrieved at only being one up. Ellis Simms got the opener and he and Barrie McKay have threatened to add to that lead.

    Ellis Simms scores
    Copyright: SNS
    Ellis Simms scored the opener on 21 minutes
  4. GOAL INVERNESS CT 2-2 Partick Thistle

    Shane Sutherland

  5. CLOSE!

    Ross County 0-0 Livingston

    We have had a shot. I repeat, we have had a shot.

    Livingston forward Joel Nouble meets an James Penrice cross with a glancing header but it bounces beyond the far post.

  6. HALF-TIME Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

    Celtic look good to remain in top spot after two quickfire goals from Jota and Matt O'Riley have the leaders ahead at Pittodrie.

    Ange Postecoglou's men are well worth their lead against a home side that have offered next to nothing going forward.

    There are more goals in this for visitors if they want them.

    Jota's back-post finish opened the scoring at Pittodrie
    Copyright: SNS
    Jota's back-post finish opened the scoring
    Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

    For a minute it looks like Jota is through to score a third for Celtic after a sublime pick out from Callum McGregor.

    However, the flag is up. A very, very tight call.

    Rangers 1-0 Hibernian

    Ryan Kent curls a shot around the wrong side of the far post as Rangers push for a second before half-time.

    Hibs had enjoyed a good spell of pressure themselves, but it appears to have waned somewhat and Shaun Maloney's side will do well to get to the break just a goal down as Rangers lay siege to their penalty box.

  9. GOAL St Mirren 1-1 St Johnstone

    Connor Ronan (pen)

    Conor Ronan converts the second penalty of the match after Alex Grieve was hauled down.

    Third, if you count the earlier re-take.

    St Mirren goal
    Copyright: BBC Sport
  10. PENALTY TO ST MIRREN

    St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone

  11. GOAL ARBROATH 1-1 Hamilton

    Nicky Low

    St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone

    Cammy MacPherson is denied again by Jak Alnwick, his drilled effort just barely kept out by the home keeper after a well worked move involving Ali Crawford and Callum Hendry.

  13. DISALLOWED GOAL

    Rangers 1-0 Hibernian

    Scott Arfield reaches a James Tavernier cross and loops a header into the net for Rangers, but he's marginally offside.

    Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

    Almost a third for Celtic as Daizen Maeda uses his pace to get down the left of the Aberdeen defence.

    The forward drills one in low but Jonny Hayes is at the back post to prevent a simple tap-in for Liel Abada.

    Rangers 1-0 Hibernian

    Hibs try and build out from the back and a dreadful pass from Ryan Porteous ends up gifting possession to Rangers. Alfredo Morelos should really bury the ball in the back of the net when unmarked on the penalty shot, but his left-foot shot on the turn is well wide.

  16. GREAT SAVE!

    Hearts 1-0 Dundee

    Ian Lawlor denies Barrie McKay and Ellis Simms in quick succession. Great work from the Dundee goalkeeper.

    Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic

    Just one shot so far for Aberdeen and it wasn't even on target.

    Stephen Glass' men haven't offered much at all.

  18. GREAT SAVE!

    Hearts 1-0 Dundee

    Dundee not out of this yet and Paul McMullan tests Craig Gordon at his near post with a shot from the right.

  19. CLOSE!

    Ross County 0-0 Livingston

    Almost a nightmare for Nicky Devlin as he tries to play the ball back to Max Stryjek as the keeper slips in the snow.

    Luckily, for the away side, it trickles wide for a Ross County corner.

  20. Off the line!

    Hearts 1-0 Dundee

    Almost a second for Hearts as Barrie McKay's lob over Ian Lawlor is shanked off the line by Ryan Sweeney.

