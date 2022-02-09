Aberdeen v Celtic - listen to online-only commentary

Motherwell went close to opening the scoring with just seconds on the clock after Sean Goss' effort thundered off of the bar, before the visitors had a free-kick narrowly go over the top.
Marc McNulty cracked the post for the home side before the game hit a bit of a lull.
But Dylan Levitt sparked life into the match with a thunderous strike from outside the box that flew into the top corner.
HALF-TIME Hearts 1-0 Dundee
Hearts lead at the break but should feel aggrieved at only being one up. Ellis Simms got the opener and he and Barrie McKay have threatened to add to that lead.
GOAL INVERNESS CT 2-2 Partick Thistle
Shane Sutherland
CLOSE!
Ross County 0-0 Livingston
We have had a shot. I repeat, we have had a shot.
Livingston forward Joel Nouble meets an James Penrice cross with a glancing header but it bounces beyond the far post.
HALF-TIME Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
Celtic look good to remain in top spot after two quickfire goals from Jota and Matt O'Riley have the leaders ahead at Pittodrie.
Ange Postecoglou's men are well worth their lead against a home side that have offered next to nothing going forward.
There are more goals in this for visitors if they want them.
Post update
Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
For a minute it looks like Jota is through to score a third for Celtic after a sublime pick out from Callum McGregor.
However, the flag is up. A very, very tight call.
Post update
Rangers 1-0 Hibernian
Ryan Kent curls a shot around the wrong side of the far post as Rangers push for a second before half-time.
Hibs had enjoyed a good spell of pressure themselves, but it appears to have waned somewhat and Shaun Maloney's side will do well to get to the break just a goal down as Rangers lay siege to their penalty box.
GOAL St Mirren 1-1 St Johnstone
Connor Ronan (pen)
Conor Ronan converts the second penalty of the match after Alex Grieve was hauled down.
Third, if you count the earlier re-take.
PENALTY TO ST MIRREN
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
GOAL ARBROATH 1-1 Hamilton
Nicky Low
Post update
St Mirren 0-1 St Johnstone
Cammy MacPherson is denied again by Jak Alnwick, his drilled effort just barely kept out by the home keeper after a well worked move involving Ali Crawford and Callum Hendry.
DISALLOWED GOAL
Rangers 1-0 Hibernian
Scott Arfield reaches a James Tavernier cross and loops a header into the net for Rangers, but he's marginally offside.
Post update
Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
Almost a third for Celtic as Daizen Maeda uses his pace to get down the left of the Aberdeen defence.
The forward drills one in low but Jonny Hayes is at the back post to prevent a simple tap-in for Liel Abada.
Post update
Rangers 1-0 Hibernian
Hibs try and build out from the back and a dreadful pass from Ryan Porteous ends up gifting possession to Rangers. Alfredo Morelos should really bury the ball in the back of the net when unmarked on the penalty shot, but his left-foot shot on the turn is well wide.
GREAT SAVE!
Hearts 1-0 Dundee
Ian Lawlor denies Barrie McKay and Ellis Simms in quick succession. Great work from the Dundee goalkeeper.
Post update
Aberdeen 0-2 Celtic
Just one shot so far for Aberdeen and it wasn't even on target.
Stephen Glass' men haven't offered much at all.
GREAT SAVE!
Hearts 1-0 Dundee
Dundee not out of this yet and Paul McMullan tests Craig Gordon at his near post with a shot from the right.
CLOSE!
Ross County 0-0 Livingston
Almost a nightmare for Nicky Devlin as he tries to play the ball back to Max Stryjek as the keeper slips in the snow.
Luckily, for the away side, it trickles wide for a Ross County corner.
Off the line!
Hearts 1-0 Dundee
Almost a second for Hearts as Barrie McKay's lob over Ian Lawlor is shanked off the line by Ryan Sweeney.
GOAL Arbroath 1-2 HAMILTON
Andy Ryan
