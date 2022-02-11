Live

Premier League reaction & news conferences

preview
Harry De Cosemo

  1. Jota double keeps Reds alive

    Liverpool 2-0 Leicester

    Diogo Jota
    Diogo Jota scored twice as Liverpool cut their deficit to Premier League leaders Manchester City to nine points with a dominant performance against Leicester at Anfield.

    Jurgen Klopp's side had a host of chances and reliable Portuguese forward Jota netted in each half, pouncing on Kasper Schmeichel's parry from Virgil van Dijk's header for the first, before stroking a second late on.

    The Reds still have a game in hand on champions City and another commanding display suggests the title race may not yet be a foregone conclusion.

    Foxes goalkeeper Schmeichel was in inspired form and made crucial saves to twice deny Roberto Firmino and Luis Diaz on his full debut.

    Read the full report here.

  2. 'Man Lunited'

    The Mirror are saying that Spain boss Luis Enrique is a target for Manchester United this summer, despite many of the players wanting Mauricio Pochettino.

    Mirror back page
  3. 'West Ham mutiny'

    Friday's back pages

    The Mail says West Ham's players are furiously demanding payrises after learning that Kurt Zouma is the highest earner at the club. Zouma is at the centre of a storm after being filmed kicking and slapping his pet cat.

    Mail back page
  4. 'Jota strikes twice to keep the chase alive'

    Friday's back pages

    It is back to Anfield for The Guardian's main story...

    Guardian back page
  5. 'Red-hot Jota'

    Friday's back pages

    The Star says that Jota's brace has kept the title race alive.

    Star back page
  6. 'In Jot pursuit'

    Friday's back pages'

    The Express focus on Liverpool closing the gap at the Premier League summit. They are now nine points behind Manchester City.

    Express back page
  7. 'Jota at the double'

    Friday's back pages

    Like many of the back pages, The Telegraph leads on Diogo Jota's brace for Liverpool against Leicester last night.

    Telegraph back page
  8. 'Hooligan grooming fears'

    Friday's back pages

    The Times reports on fears that young boys are being groomed for football hooliganism.

    Times back page
  9. To the papers...

    Friday's back pages

    But first, lets check in with the morning papers, shall we?

  10. Good morning!

    Well, hello there.

    It's Friday, which not only means you made it to the end of the week but we also have a lot of Premier League football to look forward to!

    We'll be hearing from managers throughout the day, but it was straight out one game week and into another.

    There were two games last night, and we'll be looking back at them this morning.

    It is going to be a busy one so settle in wherever you are!

