Watch: Scottish Championship - Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

'There is always pressure' - Dodds
FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Speaking to BBC Scotland, Inverness Head Coach, Billy Dodds has said, "I felt as though we had chances to win it but I think Hamilton will be saying exactly the same."
He added, "We made Ryan Fulton work with great chances rather than not being clinical enough."
On the pressure of a lack of wins, he said, "There is always pressure. Pressure is game to game in this division when it comes to the crux of it.
"Tonight my players showed they are desperate to win games and we are close to going on a run again."
'We need to be more ruthless' - Taylor
FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Hamilton Head Coach Stuart Taylor has been speaking to BBC Scotland,
"It was going to be a difficult game, Inverness are an organised side and defensively very strong so it was important we kept a hold of the ball and tried to probe opportunities for us to score and we done that but we just need to be a little more ruthless in front of goal and take our chances and put the game to bed."
'Winless run playing on mind' - Pearson
FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Sam Pearson has said to BBC Scotland, "I'm over the moon to get my first professional goal. It was a shame I never got another, I think I just snatched at it but as I progress, I think I will bury them."
He added, "It feels like a loss today because I thought we were the better team with better chances in the game."
When asked if the run of ten games without the win is in the players thoughts, he said, "It is playing on the players mind but we just have to keep doing what we are doing because the win will come, we can feel the win coming.
"We have to repay the manager because he is putting his trust into us."
Pearson pulls ICT back
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Hamilton will 'keep building' - Mullin
FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Hamilton Academical goalscorer Josh Mullin said to BBC Scotland, "We're disappointed not to get the three points but it was end-to-end and we will build on that."
On goalkeeper, Ryan Fulton's performance, he said, "You can see Ryan Fulton is a big presence, he comes off his line and commands well with a couple of good saves tonight."
And when asked if pushing for the top-six was in their thought, he added, "We just need to keep building, we have had a lot of draws so we want to turn them into wins and we've conceded a couple of late goals which is annoying but I think anybody watching our performance tonight will see we dominate games."
End to end
FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Steven Naismith
Hearts captain & former Kilmarnock forward on BBC Sportsound
Quote Message: All round it was an end-to-end game
All round it was an end-to-end game
Lack of clear-cut chances
FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Leanne Crichton
Ex-Scotland international on BBC Sportscene
Quote Message: Both sides will be disappointed they didn't take all three points. They created enough chances in the second half, albeit there wasn't any crying chances. Both sides applied themselves well in search of the winner
Both sides will be disappointed they didn't take all three points. They created enough chances in the second half, albeit there wasn't any crying chances. Both sides applied themselves well in search of the winner
Post update
FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
In the last second there, Ryan Fulton pulled off a phenomenal save with his foot from Joe Hardy.
Hamilton defenders thought the substitute was offside but no flag rose.
Nearly. So very nearly...
FULL-TIME Hamilton 1-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle
The points are shared at a blustery New Douglas Park.
Josh Mullin fired the hosts ahead in spectacular fashion via a crafty half-volley.
Inverness fought back, and found an equaliser through Sam Pearson.
Both sides pushed for a winner in the second half, but some terrific goalkeeping from both Ryan Fulton and Cameron Mackay ensured it was a point a piece.
Post update
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Four minutes of additional time.
Post update
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Hamilton breakaway through Andy Ryan, he picked out David Moyo who opted to play in Andy Winter instead of shooting himself, and the passage of play ended abruptly.
Post update
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Reece McAlear has a pop from distance but his shot was well over.
Post update
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
The lively Kai Kennedy leaves for Andy Winter, who grabbed the winner in the last meeting...
GREAT SAVE!
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Cameron Mackay makes himself big to deny David Moyo from close range. Andy Ryan was going for goal but it turned more into a pass...
Post update
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
In search of a goal, Hamilton bring on their top goalscorer, Andy Ryan for Reegan Mimnaugh.
Inverness' goalscorer, Sam Pearson makes way for Joe Hardy.
HITS THE WOODWORK!
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Up the other end, the other goalscorer, Josh Mullin slams his effort off the post.
It's all happening now!
CLOSE!
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Sam Pearson has missed a glorious opportunity!
Shane Sutherland slipped the goalscorer in and it seemed a second goal was destined, but he opted for the tight finish and misjudged his angles poorly.
Will the visitors rue that?
Post update
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Some life has been injected into this second half!
Scott Martin, just on, forced Cameron Mackay into a save from his header.
Straight from the breakaway, Billy McKay was played in and if Ryan Fulton was an inch or two smaller, he would've been chipped by McKay.
Post update
Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT
Aaron Doran, who has been in and about all the good Inverness have done tonight, departs for Shane Sutherland.
Lewis Spence and Marley Redfern make way for Hamilton, with Ellis Brown and Scott Martin, coming on.
