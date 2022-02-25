Scottish Championship live

Watch: Scottish Championship - Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Amy Canavan

All times stated are UK

  1. Cheerio

    FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    That'll do us tonight, folks.

    As always, we will be all over the action across the Premiership this weekend. As well as the curling, rugby and boxing, too!

    Come and join us tomorrow where we will do it all again.

    For now, thanks for your company. Have a good night and take care.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. 'There is always pressure' - Dodds

    FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Speaking to BBC Scotland, Inverness Head Coach, Billy Dodds has said, "I felt as though we had chances to win it but I think Hamilton will be saying exactly the same."

    He added, "We made Ryan Fulton work with great chances rather than not being clinical enough."

    On the pressure of a lack of wins, he said, "There is always pressure. Pressure is game to game in this division when it comes to the crux of it.

    "Tonight my players showed they are desperate to win games and we are close to going on a run again."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. 'We need to be more ruthless' - Taylor

    FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Hamilton Head Coach Stuart Taylor has been speaking to BBC Scotland,

    "It was going to be a difficult game, Inverness are an organised side and defensively very strong so it was important we kept a hold of the ball and tried to probe opportunities for us to score and we done that but we just need to be a little more ruthless in front of goal and take our chances and put the game to bed."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. 'Winless run playing on mind' - Pearson

    FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Sam Pearson has said to BBC Scotland, "I'm over the moon to get my first professional goal. It was a shame I never got another, I think I just snatched at it but as I progress, I think I will bury them."

    He added, "It feels like a loss today because I thought we were the better team with better chances in the game."

    When asked if the run of ten games without the win is in the players thoughts, he said, "It is playing on the players mind but we just have to keep doing what we are doing because the win will come, we can feel the win coming.

    "We have to repay the manager because he is putting his trust into us."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  5. Pearson pulls ICT back

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Sam Pearson, Inverness Caledonian Thistle striker.
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Sam Pearson slips the ball passed Ryan Fulton.
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  6. Hamilton will 'keep building' - Mullin

    FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Hamilton Academical goalscorer Josh Mullin said to BBC Scotland, "We're disappointed not to get the three points but it was end-to-end and we will build on that."

    On goalkeeper, Ryan Fulton's performance, he said, "You can see Ryan Fulton is a big presence, he comes off his line and commands well with a couple of good saves tonight."

    And when asked if pushing for the top-six was in their thought, he added, "We just need to keep building, we have had a lot of draws so we want to turn them into wins and we've conceded a couple of late goals which is annoying but I think anybody watching our performance tonight will see we dominate games."

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  7. End to end

    FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Steven Naismith

    Hearts captain & former Kilmarnock forward on BBC Sportsound

    Quote Message: All round it was an end-to-end game
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  8. Lack of clear-cut chances

    FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Leanne Crichton

    Ex-Scotland international on BBC Sportscene

    Quote Message: Both sides will be disappointed they didn't take all three points. They created enough chances in the second half, albeit there wasn't any crying chances. Both sides applied themselves well in search of the winner
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  9. Post update

    FT: Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    In the last second there, Ryan Fulton pulled off a phenomenal save with his foot from Joe Hardy.

    Hamilton defenders thought the substitute was offside but no flag rose.

    Nearly. So very nearly...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  10. FULL-TIME Hamilton 1-1 Inverness Caledonian Thistle

    The points are shared at a blustery New Douglas Park.

    Josh Mullin fired the hosts ahead in spectacular fashion via a crafty half-volley.

    Inverness fought back, and found an equaliser through Sam Pearson.

    Both sides pushed for a winner in the second half, but some terrific goalkeeping from both Ryan Fulton and Cameron Mackay ensured it was a point a piece.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  11. Post update

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Four minutes of additional time.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  12. Post update

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Hamilton breakaway through Andy Ryan, he picked out David Moyo who opted to play in Andy Winter instead of shooting himself, and the passage of play ended abruptly.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  13. Post update

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Reece McAlear has a pop from distance but his shot was well over.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  14. Post update

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    The lively Kai Kennedy leaves for Andy Winter, who grabbed the winner in the last meeting...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  15. GREAT SAVE!

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Cameron Mackay makes himself big to deny David Moyo from close range. Andy Ryan was going for goal but it turned more into a pass...

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  16. Post update

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    In search of a goal, Hamilton bring on their top goalscorer, Andy Ryan for Reegan Mimnaugh.

    Inverness' goalscorer, Sam Pearson makes way for Joe Hardy.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  17. HITS THE WOODWORK!

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Up the other end, the other goalscorer, Josh Mullin slams his effort off the post.

    It's all happening now!

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  18. CLOSE!

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Sam Pearson has missed a glorious opportunity!

    Shane Sutherland slipped the goalscorer in and it seemed a second goal was destined, but he opted for the tight finish and misjudged his angles poorly.

    Will the visitors rue that?

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  19. Post update

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Some life has been injected into this second half!

    Scott Martin, just on, forced Cameron Mackay into a save from his header.

    Straight from the breakaway, Billy McKay was played in and if Ryan Fulton was an inch or two smaller, he would've been chipped by McKay.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  20. Post update

    Hamilton 1-1 Inverness CT

    Aaron Doran, who has been in and about all the good Inverness have done tonight, departs for Shane Sutherland.

    Lewis Spence and Marley Redfern make way for Hamilton, with Ellis Brown and Scott Martin, coming on.

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page
Back to top