Champions League build-up & Klopp news conference

'He cannot stop smiling'
Inter Milan v Liverpool (Weds, 20:00 GMT)
Liverpool
Speaking about January signing Luis Diaz, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "Luis is a top boy and a top class player which he has showed in his two appearances for us, as he didn't play against Burnley.
"As with any new player, we have to get used to different things in the team and all the other players are fit, who know exactly what I want from them, so we give Luis a bit more time to adapt.
"His joy for football is so obvious and in training he cannot stop smiling. I have never had a player like this and I'm so happy to have him here.
"We expect a lot from him in the future and I have a good feeling it will be a really nice story for him at Liverpool."
'I'm not sure if it's an advantage'
Inter Milan v Liverpool (Weds, 20:00 GMT)
Liverpool
Asked which Inter Milan player he is looking forward to facing, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "That is Ivan Perisic. We worked together [at Borussia Dortmund] and won the double in Germany. I'm looking forward to seeing him.
"That Nicolo Barella [suspension] is not able to play is not bad for us. He is a really good player and I like him a lot and he has all the things you want from a midfield player. He is aggressive, he is technical and he can run for ages.
"I think the replacement may be Arturo Vidal maybe, and that is experience at its best. He has played everywhere at the top level so I'm not sure if it's an advantage for us that he will play instead of Barella. It is more important how we play.
"What kind of mood can you create in a game and what kind of mentality can you produce? It depends on the players but also on the team. It will be really interesting and if I wasn't involved, I would definitely be watching it."
'The boys have to deal with it too'
Inter Milan v Liverpool (Weds, 20:00 GMT)
Liverpool
Speaking about the return of players such as Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane from the Africa Cup of Nations, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "It helps we have options for different situations and that is what we try to use. We need fresh legs for this game and it gives us a massive boost in a really tough period of the year.
"The boys have to deal with it too as if I have more opportunities to make changes it means I cannot always play the same line up.
"Both boys [Mane and Salah] do not drink alcohol so it is not a problem, as if you celebrate a big win it can affect recovery time. They both recovered extremely quickly. For Mo, he was back in a few days but for Sadio it was a week as he had some celebrations in between."
'Top class team'
Inter Milan v Liverpool (Weds, 20:00 GMT)
Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "The difference is massive between Burnley and Inter in some parts, but in other parts, not so much because it is still a football game. If we are dominant, Inter will defend pretty compact but I'm
pretty sure it won't be as windy or rainy as it was in Burnley so that will make a difference.
"Inter are a top class team with top class players and a top class
manager. They look really rock solid, they have creativity on the pitch and they
are very well-drilled.
"Individual quality is big and that is the Champions League. We have to show a top class performance to even have a chance."
'He is fine'
Inter Milan v Liverpool (Weds, 20:00 GMT)
Liverpool
Talking about the fitness of captain Jordan Henderson, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "He got a knock on his knee [against Burnley] and today was the second day of recovery for a lot of players like him.
"So it wasn't the longest session for him but apart from that he is fine. During the game he was not comfortable and it was a wound but he is fine."
'He is a showman'
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
While Messi's pedigree is undoubted, Real Madrid have a South American talisman of their own...
Can Messi make the difference?
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
When PSG signed Messi, it was not to help them reclaim the Ligue 1 title - it was so they could win the Champions League.
PSG are yet to win the Champions League in a decade of Qatari ownership and subsequent heavy investment, with the 2020 final defeat against Bayern Munich the closest they have come.
They have three of the best forwards in world football - Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe.
PSG rejected a £137m Real Madrid bid for Mbappe last summer despite the fact he can leave on a free transfer in July - so this could be the only season they have that frontline.
Plus with Messi turning 35 this summer, they will not have too many campaigns with the Argentine.
The move could be mutually beneficial too, with Messi hoping to win his first Champions League since 2015 after leaving a Barcelona team that got worse every year.
The heavyweights meet in Paris
Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid (20:00 GMT)
The other game taking place tonight could be a bit tasty...
Neymar could play his first game for Paris St-Germain since November when they host Real Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday.
The Brazilian is back in training after suffering an ankle injury.
Ex-Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos is PSG's only absentee as he continues to struggle with a calf problem.
"Given the players involved this could have been the final," said PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Sporting Lisbon fans jokingly refer to it as "the best moment of the week".
That is not when their team take to the pitch, but instead when manager Ruben Amorim speaks. Given how successful the Portuguese giants have been lately, it just highlights how much Amorim is revered by the green half of Lisbon. The club's supporters have even started a social media account where they count down the days to his news conferences.
The 37-year-old former international, merely a week older than Cristiano Ronaldo - his team-mate at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups - has revolutionised the art of managerial communication and brought a breath of fresh air to a country whose football discussions are mostly dominated by rivalry nonsense.
'Technical problems'
Here's a short video to remind you what happened...
Remember the re-draw?
Who remembers the draw for the last 16?
Well it had to be done twice after mistakes were made in the original draw.
Manchester United were excluded from the pot of possible opponents for Atletico Madrid, and Liverpool included instead. But it should have been the other way around.
The entire draw was redone, leaving some teams with tougher ties and others with "easier" games.
United were initially due to play one of the tournament favourites in Paris St-Germain - Cristiano Ronaldo v Messi as it was briefly billed before the problems emerged.
Your complete last 16 guide
A clean sweep of English teams but no Barcelona. No away goals either.
The Champions League last 16 starts this week with Paris St-Germain v Real Madrid and Sporting Lisbon v Manchester City on Tuesday.
You can jog your memory on who is still in it and what to look out for here.
Early team news
Sporting Lisbon v Man City (20:00 GMT)
Manchester City will again be without record signing Jack Grealish as they face Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League last 16 on Tuesday.
The England international missed the 4-0 win at Norwich on Saturday after a recurrence of the shin problem he suffered at Aston Villa last season.
Manager Pep Guardiola says the injury is not serious.
"He is better but for tomorrow he is not available, along with Cole Palmer and Gabriel (Jesus)," said Guardiola.
Read more here.
The man behind the Sporting revolution
Sporting Lisbon v Man City (20:00 GMT)
Marcus Alves
BBC Sport
Sporting Lisbon fans jokingly refer to it as "the best moment of the week".
That is not when their team take to the pitch, but instead when manager Ruben Amorim speaks. Given how successful the Portuguese giants have been lately, it just highlights how much Amorim is revered by the green half of Lisbon. The club's supporters have even started a social media account where they count down the days to his news conferences.
The 37-year-old former international, merely a week older than Cristiano Ronaldo - his team-mate at the 2010 and 2014 World Cups - has revolutionised the art of managerial communication and brought a breath of fresh air to a country whose football discussions are mostly dominated by rivalry nonsense.
Read more here.
Eyes on the prize
Sporting Lisbon v Man City (20:00 GMT)
Is this Manchester City's holy grail?
City have won every domestic trophy in recent years but the Champions League is the one that remains out of reach.
Pep Guardiola's side reached their first final last season, but they were narrowly beaten by Chelsea.
Can they go one better this season? First, they must overcome Sporting Lisbon in the last 16...
