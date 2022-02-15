Champions League build-up & Klopp news conference

Asked which Inter Milan player he is looking forward to facing, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "That is Ivan Perisic. We worked together [at Borussia Dortmund] and won the double in Germany. I'm looking forward to seeing him.

"That Nicolo Barella [suspension] is not able to play is not bad for us. He is a really good player and I like him a lot and he has all the things you want from a midfield player. He is aggressive, he is technical and he can run for ages.

"I think the replacement may be Arturo Vidal maybe, and that is experience at its best. He has played everywhere at the top level so I'm not sure if it's an advantage for us that he will play instead of Barella. It is more important how we play.

"What kind of mood can you create in a game and what kind of mentality can you produce? It depends on the players but also on the team. It will be really interesting and if I wasn't involved, I would definitely be watching it."