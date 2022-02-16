Live

Man City & PSG win in Europe, Man Utd back in top four - reaction

Harry De Cosemo

All times stated are UK

  1. 'Pep's boys hit five in Portugal'

    Wednesday's back pages

    And finally, there is more Man City coverage in today's Times...

  2. 'Silva bullet'

    Wednesday's back pages

    The Portuguese star takes centre stage in The i too...

  3. 'Silva slams Sporting'

    Wednesday's back pages

    What a goal by Bernardo Silva! It deservedly takes the lead in this morning's Guardian

  4. 'Portuguese men o' phwoar'

    Wednesday's back pages

    We start with The Mirror and their rather creative headline on Man City's demolition of Sporting Lisbon last night.

  5. The back pages

    Wednesday's back pages

    Lets see how the papers viewed it all, then...

  6. Good morning!

    Oh, what a night!

    The Champions League returned with one great individual show and one episode of late drama.

    Plus, in the Premier League, normality was restored for a goalscoring legend.

    We'll be dissecting everything this morning, so sit back, relax and relive.

