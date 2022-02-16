Man City & PSG win in Europe, Man Utd back in top four - reaction

And finally, there is more Man City coverage in today's Times ...
Live Reporting
Harry De Cosemo
All times stated are UK
Latest Post
'Pep's boys hit five in Portugal'
Wednesday's back pages
'Silva bullet'
Wednesday's back pages
The Portuguese star takes centre stage in The i too...
'Silva slams Sporting'
Wednesday's back pages
What a goal by Bernardo Silva! It deservedly takes the lead in this morning's Guardian
'Portuguese men o' phwoar'
Wednesday's back pages
We start with The Mirror and their rather creative headline on Man City's demolition of Sporting Lisbon last night.
The back pages
Wednesday's back pages
Lets see how the papers viewed it all, then...
Good morning!
Oh, what a night!
The Champions League returned with one great individual show and one episode of late drama.
Plus, in the Premier League, normality was restored for a goalscoring legend.
We'll be dissecting everything this morning, so sit back, relax and relive.