Premier League reaction as Man Utd & Wolves win

Manchester United's victory came in three phases - the control of the first half, the shock of Leeds United's quick one-two, then the recovery to finally close out the victory they deserved.

This was always going to be a test of mettle and for a spell after the break when Leeds scored those two quick goals and were winning all the 50-50s in this most raucous of environments, it looked like they would not come through the examination unscathed.

Manchester United's players looked shell-shocked at the turn of events that allowed Leeds, who looked deflated at half-time, to revive themselves and even threaten a victory that would have been the sweetest of all for the home fans, who made their dislike of the visitors clear before, during and after this game.

Manager Rangnick, however, deserves credit for the changes that restored Manchester United's equilibrium, Fred coming on to put them back in front and another substitute, Elanga, snuffing out any hope Leeds had of a point with the fourth.

Manchester United will feel they deserved the win over the whole piece, but they were fragile at times and were rocking under Leeds attacks until Fred silenced the crowd, albeit temporarily.

There were unsavoury scenes when Elanga needed to be attended to after being hit by missiles thrown from the crowd following Fred's goal, but he was able to regain his composure to such an extent that he struck the final blow in the closing moments.

Manchester United enjoyed their second win in a week and sit fourth, four points behind Chelsea and four ahead of fifth-placed West Ham, but know they need to keep winning with Arsenal four points behind in sixth with three games in hand.