European reaction & weekend build-up

"It is a big moment for the club, we can make a lot of people proud as it was a difficult game again," he told BT Sport.

"We made a good start, but after we conceded two goals we had to change the system at half time. We talk a lot about the system in training. I think the system worked really well after half time.

"We were very unfortunate in some moments where we could have cleared the ball. We had to change something to be more defensively solid.

"Morelos was much more stronger in the second half and we had many more dangerous moments.

SNS Copyright: SNS

"We trained with three different plans for today. We needed to have scenarios in place to be executed and I'm glad we did.

"Tavernier's numbers are definitely better than mine at left back! You want your full-backs to push up at the right time and he did that very well.

"We had a great performance, we played them twice and got four points, it's a great performance. The last 16 is only top teams, we wait for them and we look forward to the draw."