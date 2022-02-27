Scottish Premiership: Hibs v Celtic - team news & build-up

Celtic and Rangers resume their title tussle today following Thursday's contrasting European exploits.

Rangers will be feeling good after dumping Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League but will need to guard against fatigue or complacency after dropping points at Tannadice last weekend in the aftermath of a fabulous win in Germany.

Celtic were bundled out of the Conference League by Bodo/Glimt, with two sobering defeats to the Norwegians upsetting the momentum of a long unbeaten run. However, they should be fresh after resting several key men for their trip to the Arctic Circle.

Hibs, who host Celtic in the early kick-off, and Motherwell, who visit Ibrox, are in amongst a cluster of teams competing for fourth place.