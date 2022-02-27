Watch: SWPL - Glasgow City v Hibs

Welcome back for another SWPL Sunday and believe me when I say we have a potentially huge day in store at the top of the table.

First up we'll bring you live coverage of Glasgow City v Hibs (13:00 GMT) with the home side currently two points behind leaders Rangers having played a game more. It's not quite must-win for Eileen Gleeson's side but a defeat could be fatal to their hopes of retaining a 15th title in a row.

They will live in hope that, if they are to get a positive result, Rangers face the always unpredictable task of taking on their fierce old firm rivals Celtic later on BBC Alba (16:10).

This fixture has been somewhat of a bogey game for Rangers in recent times and despite beating Celtic in the league back in November, they have been eliminated from both cup competitions this term by Fran Alonso's side. Most recently losing 2-1 earlier this month in the Scottish Cup.