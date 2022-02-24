Premier League and Champions League reaction

More from Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after the game: "In the last five games we’ve lost four. This is reality. Not the performance. We lost four of the last five, nobody deserves this situation, this is the reality. I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don’t know. I’m not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating. Working hard, working a lot and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes.
"On Saturday we play another game, it’s the moment to see the situation and make an assessment, really frustrated, not used to seeing these situations.
"I’m trying to do everything but the situation is not changing.
"In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation this is the reality, maybe there is something wrong, I want to take responsibility, if I have that, I’m open for every decision.
"I want to help Tottenham from first day I arrive. Also to take my salary. It is not right at this moment."
Burnley on the rise
Burnley 1-0 Tottenham
Many people thought Burnley were dead and buried.
But Sean Dyche kept saying results would come, and six points in the space of a few days has changed the complexion of their season and the relegation battle.
They are now just two points from safety. Will they survive? Dyche, once again, deserves immense credit.
Explosive Conte
Burnley 1-0 Tottenham
Tottenham boss Antonio Conte has suggested he may not be the right man to manage the club.
Spurs lost for the fourth time in five Premier League games as Ben Mee's 71st-minute header boosted Burnley's battle against relegation.
At the final whistle, a disappointed Conte, 52, headed straight to the dressing room on his own.
And he said: "I came here to help the club and if the problem could be the coach I'm ready to go, no problem."
Burnley secured back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time in 13 months as skipper Ben Mee scored the only goal to beat Tottenham at a rain-lashed Turf Moor.
Mee rose above Cristian Romero to meet Josh Brownhill's 71st-minute far-post free-kick perfectly and send it back past Hugo Lloris and into the far corner.
It secured a victory that takes Burnley to within two points of safety given their better goal difference - and within striking distance of three of the four sides immediately above them, given Sean Dyche's side still have games in hand.
Burnley could even afford Jay Rodriguez to miss a glorious chance to wrap up victory seven minutes from time when he turned the ball over from three yards with the goal at his mercy.
'Maybe there is something wrong'
Burnley 1-0 Tottenham
