Premier League and Champions League reaction

More from Tottenham boss Antonio Conte after the game: "In the last five games we’ve lost four. This is reality. Not the performance. We lost four of the last five, nobody deserves this situation, this is the reality. I came in to try to improve the situation but maybe in this moment, I don’t know. I’m not so good to improve it. It is very frustrating. Working hard, working a lot and trying to get out the best of players. Too honest to close my eyes.

"On Saturday we play another game, it’s the moment to see the situation and make an assessment, really frustrated, not used to seeing these situations.

"I’m trying to do everything but the situation is not changing.

"In the last five games, we are playing like we are in relegation this is the reality, maybe there is something wrong, I want to take responsibility, if I have that, I’m open for every decision.

"I want to help Tottenham from first day I arrive. Also to take my salary. It is not right at this moment."