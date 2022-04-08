Premier League: Aston Villa 0-1 Spurs - Son gives visitors early lead

Ollie Watkins with a chance to make it 1-1. He climbs well, get up above Eric Dier and heads at goal but Watkins can't keep the header down, much to the frustration of boss Steven Gerrard.
DigitalTeez: Spurs have to appeal that Hoijberg yellow. That was atrocious
OnlyDans: There's going to be a red for one of the Villa players if they keep this shocking display up
Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham
It's all action and now both Danny Ings and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg both are on the deck needing treatment after a collision.
Ollie Watkins had crossed from the left, Hojbjerg had got there just before Ings, with an accidental clash between Hojbjerg and Ings following. Both OK to continue. It's 100 miles an hour this one. Fast and frantic.
Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham
A clever free-kick from the training ground, but Villa can't take full advantage. Philippe Coutinho is standing over a free-kick 30 yards out, but, instead of shooting, he chips a ball over the Spurs defence, it finds Danny Ings who volleys on the turn.
But the England man can't get a proper contact on the strike and it's easy for Hugo Lloris.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg then gets himself a yellow for Spurs, pulling Coutinho to the floor.
Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham
It's full commitment from the Villa players. Jacob Ramsey launches into a challenge with Rodrigo Bentancur. Ramsey comes off worse, but after a bit of attention, he's OK to carry on. Very enjoyable opening 24 minutes to this one.
Colin Bundred: Coutinho is very talented footballer, however at Liverpool he had periods when you hardly knew he was playing. Just too inconsistent to be a really great player and certainly not a player to build your team around.
Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham
That early injury for Matt Doherty does prove to be serious enough to force off the Republic of Ireland international and on comes Sergio Reguilon after only 20 minutes.
Inside seconds, Reguilon is on the receiving end of an early reducer from Danny Ings, catching him as Reguilon was clearing the ball, and that's Ings in the book.
'I'm delighted for the players'
FT: Arsenal 1-2 Brighton
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton boss Graham Potter to BBC Sport: "It is a fantastic performance from the players and an even better result; I'm delighted for them. We've had a tough time, but we reset with a strong performance against Norwich and a really good one today. You can see how tough it is to win games in the Premier League.
"We had to hang on and suffer, but we did and the result makes it worth it. You have to disciplined and good defensively here; [Arsenal] are a team who are competing for the Champions League places.
"They are top quality and we respected that; I didn't think we could hang on for the 1-0, we had to score again. Delighted we did that, but even then, we had to suffer at the end."
Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham
Two superb saves from Hugo Lloris in the space of three minutes. This one comes from John McGinn's well-hit effort from 25 yards out.
Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham
Lovely footwork from John McGinn on the edge of the penalty area to dance his way past a couple of challenges but Ollie Watkins' touch is then a heavy one.
But Villa regroup and come again, with a burst forwards from Jacob Ramsey. It's a powerful shot at goal, with Hugo Lloris showing superb reactions to push it over the top for a corner, which comes to nothing. Top save, and a decent response from the hosts.
Spurs have won more points from loosing positions than any team this season, Conte has improved the spine and spirit. Not perfect but progressing the right way. Have faith in the process. from Mark, Cambridge
Spurs have won more points from loosing positions than any team this season, Conte has improved the spine and spirit. Not perfect but progressing the right way. Have faith in the process.
'We were sloppy and imprecise'
Arsenal 1-2 Brighton
Arsenal
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta speaking to BBC Sport: "It has been a tough week; especially today because we wanted a reaction [to the defeat at Crystal Palace]. It came in the second half, which is too late; we have to have the courage and personality to play much better and raise the level in the first half.
"We made it really difficult for ourselves. We were sloppy, we had no purpose to attack, we were really imprecise and we didn't want to play forward.
"We've shown for many weeks how well we can play; it has been a difficult week and we've lost some big players, but if you get what you want, not everything is going to be with a blue sky. This is our team in the good moments and especially the defeats.
"There are many games to play but we have to be concerned about that performance, especially first half."
Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham
Matt Doherty gets wiped out by a strong Matty Cash challenge and that could well be the end of Doherty's afternoon.
After some treatment, he's able to carry on but one for Antonio Conte to monitor. Ryan Sessegnon and Sergio Reguilon are among the options on the bench.
Villa then have a chance but Hugo Lloris is down to his left smartly to push away a strike from Cash.
Spurs about to put their fans through pain again. Take them right to the edge of achievement and only then mess up- we all know this will happen . from Alan
Spurs about to put their fans through pain again. Take them right to the edge of achievement and only then mess up- we all know this will happen .
Have some faith, Alan!
Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham
What have Villa got in response? Philippe Coutinho gets hold of the ball and instantly the noise levels rise at Villa Park as the Villa fans expect something special.
He plays it to Danny Ings, whose attempted pass is intercepted by Eric Dier and then bounces back off Ings and to safety.
'Challenge hasn't altered enormously' - Hodgson
FT: Watford 0-3 Leeds
Watford
Watford boss Roy Hodgson:
“We had a chance to get back into the game but then
unfortunately we conceded the second goal and it was always going to be very
difficult after that because obviously we became more open.
“I find the scoreline harsh – I don’t think we deserved to
lose this game 3-0 on the team’s performance today but we have lost it 3-0 so
that’s what I have to come to terms with.
“But I thought there were a lot of things, especially in the
second half, that the team could feel more than satisfied with and even in the
first half.
“We had a really, really good chance to equalise that we
unfortunately didn’t take and, as often happens in a game, especially when you
are at the bottom of the league, the second goal comes from a fairly bland
situation.
“I don’t think the challenge has altered enormously – that’s
a few more points that we could have had that we haven’t taken but there are
seven games left, four of them at home, and the players have got to a find way
of putting this game behind them.
“They haven’t lost by playing particularly badly, they’ve
lost because the other team took their chances and now we have to get back in
the right frame of mind for Brentford.”
GOAL - Aston Villa 0-1 Tottenham
Son Heung-min
A dream start for Antonio Conte's Tottenham. Ezri Konsa makes a mess of an attempted headed clearance and it falls to Harry Kane.
Spurs get lucky as Kane's strike is going well wide when it hits Matty Cash and drops perfectly for Son Heung-min, with the South Korean firing superbly into the bottom corner.
Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham
Dejan Kulusevski, who has looked some player during his loan spell at Spurs from Juventus, bursts into the penalty area for Tottenham, but he can't find a team-mate with his cross from the right only finding a home man.
Aston Villa 0-0 Tottenham
We're ready for action at Villa Park. Here we go.
Aston Villa v Tottenham (17:30 BST)
Aston Villa have lost their last three Premier League matches, losing each game by a one-goal margin. Indeed, Villa have lost 12 matches by one goal this season, more than any other side.
