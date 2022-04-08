Premier League: Aston Villa 0-1 Spurs - Son gives visitors early lead

Watford boss Roy Hodgson:

“We had a chance to get back into the game but then unfortunately we conceded the second goal and it was always going to be very difficult after that because obviously we became more open.

“I find the scoreline harsh – I don’t think we deserved to lose this game 3-0 on the team’s performance today but we have lost it 3-0 so that’s what I have to come to terms with.

“But I thought there were a lot of things, especially in the second half, that the team could feel more than satisfied with and even in the first half.

“We had a really, really good chance to equalise that we unfortunately didn’t take and, as often happens in a game, especially when you are at the bottom of the league, the second goal comes from a fairly bland situation.

“I don’t think the challenge has altered enormously – that’s a few more points that we could have had that we haven’t taken but there are seven games left, four of them at home, and the players have got to a find way of putting this game behind them.

“They haven’t lost by playing particularly badly, they’ve lost because the other team took their chances and now we have to get back in the right frame of mind for Brentford.”