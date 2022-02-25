Premier League and European reaction

Wolves may point to missed opportunities but they can have few complaints over the manner of their defeat at Arsenal, a result which may yet prove pivotal in both teams' pursuit of a Champions League place next term.
The hosts enjoyed more possession, registered more than four times as many shots and eventually made their dominance tell in dramatic fashion.
Nicolas Pepe and Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa will ultimately appear to be the players that have had the greatest influence over the outcome but Arsenal should also be lauded for their persistence in attempting to play their way through a well-drilled visiting defence.
While they left it late, the Gunners made Bruno Lage’s side pay for an inability to retain the ball long enough to relieve the pressure they were under and proved worthy winners in the end.
'We win together, we lose together'
Arsenal 2-1 Wolves
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Wolves boss Bruno Lage: "This is football. We win as a team and we lose as a team.
"You never know, especially in the Premier League but there were three good chances to score goals and when you are 1-0 and make it 2-0 it is harder for them.
"I'm unhappy because we lost but at the same time proud of my players. They did everything I asked of them.
"We know the taste when we won against Aston Villa in the same way and now it is a different taste when you have a point in your pocket and you lose it.
"To take from this game it was a good performance and the good chances we created. We are working well. Sometimes you do the right things and don't win, so now is to move on."
'This win creates belief and togetherness'
Arsenal 2-1 Wolves
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta, speaking to Amazon Prime: "When you win the match after going 1-0 down and you know what it means against Wolves it is really difficult but we did it. A really important win for this.
"We don't know today how important this will be but we know the importance of winning our matches and certainly at home we know we have to be extremely good. At the end of May we want to be fighting for those places."
Win this way or a dominant and comfortable win? "Probably the way we won it because it created a belief and togetherness and an atmosphere and cohesion with our fans as well and that is extremely necessary. This team needs belief, we are a really young squad.
"After three defeats in the first three games we had to avoid relegation. That was the first thing we had to do. Then we took it game by game and don't lose sight of the objective with the team. You just have to be consistent with your vision and the way you prepare and believe the result will come.”
Sa OG secures Gunners win
Arsenal 2-1 Wolves
Getty ImagesCopyright: Getty Images
An own goal from Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa helped Arsenal complete a dramatic late turnaround in their pursuit of a top-four Premier League place.
For long periods Hwang Hee-chan's early effort had looked like being decisive for the visitors.
However, Arsenal substitute Nicolas Pepe levelled from Eddie Nketiah's pass towards the end of a dominant second period in which the hosts had continually pressed for an equaliser.
And as the clock ran down Alexandre Lacazette's effort was inadvertently touched into his own goal by Sa to spark wild celebrations inside the Emirates stadium.
Arsenal make Wolves pay
Arsenal 2-1 Wolves
Steve Sutcliffe
BBC Sport reporter
'This win creates belief and togetherness'
Arsenal 2-1 Wolves
Sa OG secures Gunners win
Arsenal 2-1 Wolves
