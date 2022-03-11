Listen: FA Trophy & non-league commentaries

All times stated are UK

  1. Commentaries available

    All games kick-off at 15:00 GMT

    FA Trophy

    Bromley v Solihull Moors - BBC Radio Kent

    Dagenham & Redbridge v York City - BBC Radio York

    National League

    FC Halifax Town v Dover Athletic - BBC Radio Kent

    King's Lynn Town v Torquay United - BBC Radio Devon

    Woking v Maidenhead United - BBC Radio Surrey

    Yeovil Town v Grimsby Town - BBC Radio Somerset

    National League North

    Guiseley v Boston United - BBC Radio Lincolnshire

    Kidderminster Harriers v AFC Fylde - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    Leamington v Hereford - BBC Radio Hereford & Worcester

    National League South

    Ebbsfleet United v Oxford City - BBC Radio Kent

