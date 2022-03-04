Watch: Scottish Championship - Partick Thistle v Inverness CT

We have what’s sure to be a cracking game in store tonight.

It couldn’t get much tighter between these promotion rivals, a sole point separates fourth place Partick Thistle and third place Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The home side have two games in hand over their visitors, but with a five-goal better goal difference, a draw or more will see them leapfrog the Highland outfit.

As always, you won’t miss a moment of the action with us. Coverage begins on the BBC Scotland channel from 19:30 GMT and we’ll have online text commentary for you here too.