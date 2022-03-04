Scottish Championship live
Watch: Scottish Championship - Partick Thistle v Inverness CT

preview
Amy Canavan

  1. LINE-UPS from Firhill Stadium

    Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)

    Partick Thistle: Sneddon, Foster, Holt, Mayo, Bannigan, Graham, McKenna, Murray, Crawford, Docherty, Algeria.

    Substitutes: Firth, Turner, Jakubiak, Smith, Bell, Akinola, Stanway, Hendrie, McAllister.

    Inverness Caledonian Thistle: Mackay, Welsh, Deas, Devine, Pearson, Carson, McKay, Doran, Broadfoot, McAlear, Samuels.

    Substitutes: Ridgers, Duffy, Harper, Sutherland, Walsh, Chalmers, Hardy, Hyde.

  2. Post update

    Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)

    First off, let’s have a look at these line-ups…

  3. Good evening

    Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)

    We have what’s sure to be a cracking game in store tonight.

    It couldn’t get much tighter between these promotion rivals, a sole point separates fourth place Partick Thistle and third place Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

    The home side have two games in hand over their visitors, but with a five-goal better goal difference, a draw or more will see them leapfrog the Highland outfit.

    As always, you won’t miss a moment of the action with us. Coverage begins on the BBC Scotland channel from 19:30 GMT and we’ll have online text commentary for you here too.

