Watch: Scottish Championship - Partick Thistle v Inverness CT

Partick Thistle : Sneddon, Foster, Holt, Mayo, Bannigan, Graham, McKenna, Murray, Crawford, Docherty, Algeria. Substitutes: Firth, Turner, Jakubiak, Smith, Bell, Akinola, Stanway, Hendrie, McAllister. Inverness Caledonian Thistle : Mackay, Welsh, Deas, Devine, Pearson, Carson, McKay, Doran, Broadfoot, McAlear, Samuels. Substitutes: Ridgers, Duffy, Harper, Sutherland, Walsh, Chalmers, Hardy, Hyde.
Partick Thistle v Inverness Caledonian Thistle (19:45)
We have what’s sure to be a cracking game in store tonight.
It couldn’t get much tighter between these promotion rivals, a sole point separates fourth place Partick Thistle and third place Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
The home side have two games in hand over their visitors, but with a five-goal better goal difference, a draw or more will see them leapfrog the Highland outfit.
