FA Cup reaction and Abramovich latest

  1. 'Roman: I am selling Blues'

    Thursday's back pages

  2. 'Billionaire dup prepare bid after Abramovich confirms Chelsea sale'

    Thursday's back pages

    The Daily Telegraph

  3. To the papers

    Thursday's back pages

    Before anything else, lets check in with the back pages this morning.

  4. Good morning

    Hello!

    We've got a lot to cover this morning and throughout the day.

    We've got the usual FA Cup reaction from last night's games as Chelsea made it through at Luton with difficulty in perhaps more than one way.

    Not only did they come from a goal down twice to win 3-2. but they did so against a backdrop of uncertainty after owner Roman Abramovich announced the club was up for sale.

    We'll get into that, as well as the game at Kenilworth Road, as well as wins for Southampton over West Ham and Liverpool against Norwich.

    Are you ready?

