Live

FA Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

preview
1,773
viewing this page

Got a TV Licence?

You need one to watch live TV on any channel or device, and BBC programmes on iPlayer. It’s the law.

Find out more
I don’t have a TV Licence.

Live Reporting

Deepak Mahay and Tom Mallows

All times stated are UK

  1. Watch: Rondon's double sends Everton through

    Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood

    Don't just read about it, watch it!

    All the best bits from Everton's win at Goodison Park below.

    Video content

    Video caption: Highlights: Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  2. Mykolenko captains Toffees

    Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood

    There were also emotional scenes before kick-off, with both sets of players coming on to the field with Ukrainian flags in support of the country and its people following the invasion by Russia.

    The theme to Z Cars - the traditional anthem by which teams come out at Goodison - then switched to John Lennon's 'Imagine', with the players holding aloft a banner together that read: 'Imagine all the people, sharing all the world'.

    In another sign of solidarity, Everton's captain for the night was Ukrainian international full-back Vitalii Mykolenko.

    Video content

    Video caption: Everton and Boreham Wood in emotional Ukraine tribute
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  3. Toffees through to quarter-finals

    Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood

    Let's start at Goodison Park, where Everton overcame a gallant Boreham Wood side to make it through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.

    The Hertfordshire club have been the story of this season's tournament so far and went into half-time level after restricting Everton to only a handful of chances.

    The Toffees improved after the break however as two goals from Salomon Rondon - the first a near-post finish, the second a powerful far post header - sent them through to the last eight and brought Boreham Wood's fairy tale FA Cup run to an end.

    Salomon Rondon celebrating a goal against Boreham Wood
    Copyright: Getty Images
    Article Reactions
    Article share tools

  4. Good morning

    Welcome to a another busy football live page Friday!

    There's plenty to look back on after an eventful week of FA Cup fifth round action.

    We will also build-up to this weekend's Premier League matches with updates from FIFTEEN manager news conferences.

    Let's waste no more time and get started....

    Article Reactions
    Article share tools
Back to top