FA Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

All the best bits from Everton's win at Goodison Park below.
Mykolenko captains Toffees
Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood
There were also emotional scenes before kick-off, with both sets of players coming on to the field with Ukrainian flags in support of the country and its people following the invasion by Russia.
The theme to Z Cars - the traditional anthem by which teams come out at Goodison - then switched to John Lennon's 'Imagine', with the players holding aloft a banner together that read: 'Imagine all the people, sharing all the world'.
In another sign of solidarity, Everton's captain for the night was Ukrainian international full-back Vitalii Mykolenko.
The Hertfordshire club have been the story of this season's tournament so far and went into half-time level after restricting Everton to only a handful of chances.
The Toffees improved after the break however as two goals from Salomon Rondon - the first a near-post finish, the second a powerful far post header - sent them through to the last eight and brought Boreham Wood's fairy tale FA Cup run to an end.
Good morning
Welcome to a another busy football live page Friday!
There's plenty to look back on after an eventful week of FA Cup fifth round action.
We will also build-up to this weekend's Premier League matches with updates from FIFTEEN manager news conferences.
Watch: Rondon's double sends Everton through
Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood
Don't just read about it, watch it!
Toffees through to quarter-finals
Everton 2-0 Boreham Wood
Let's start at Goodison Park, where Everton overcame a gallant Boreham Wood side to make it through to the FA Cup quarter-finals.
Good morning
Welcome to a another busy football live page Friday!
There's plenty to look back on after an eventful week of FA Cup fifth round action.
We will also build-up to this weekend's Premier League matches with updates from FIFTEEN manager news conferences.
Let's waste no more time and get started....