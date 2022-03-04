FA Cup reaction and Premier League news conferences

There were also emotional scenes before kick-off, with both sets of players coming on to the field with Ukrainian flags in support of the country and its people following the invasion by Russia.

The theme to Z Cars - the traditional anthem by which teams come out at Goodison - then switched to John Lennon's 'Imagine', with the players holding aloft a banner together that read: 'Imagine all the people, sharing all the world'.

In another sign of solidarity, Everton's captain for the night was Ukrainian international full-back Vitalii Mykolenko.