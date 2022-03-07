Premier League reaction - Man City thump Man Utd to extend lead

City remain six points clear of Liverpool having played one game more after a victory that was arguably even more convincing than the scoreline suggests.
Ralf Rangnick's side were without injured Cristiano Ronaldo and Edinson Cavani, as well as Raphael Varane and Luke Shaw, who have Covid-19, and found themselves overwhelmed by the quality and intensity of the reigning champions.
Kevin de Bruyne was at the heart of it all. He put City ahead with a crisp early finish then restored their lead before half-time after Jadon Sancho put United level with precise low strike, the Belgian's second hammered home in a goalmouth scramble.
City turned up the tempo after the break and got the goal their vast superiority deserved after 68 minutes when Riyad Mahrez met De Bruyne's corner on the half-volley to beat United keeper David de Gea. The goal came via a deflection off United captain Harry Maguire, who endured a nightmare afternoon.
It got even better for City in the closing moments when Mahrez raced clear to beat De Gea, the goal being given after a lengthy VAR check for offside.
Blues claim the spoils on derby day
ICYMI... there were mixed emotions in Manchester on Sunday as defending champions City not just beat United but enjoyed an emphatic victory over their derby rivals.
The manner of United's defeat has upset many while City enjoyed stretching their lead at the top of the table back to six points.
And to complete a miserable day for the red half of Manchester, Arsenal won at Watford earlier in the day to replace United in the Champions League places.
City outclass United to restore six-point lead
Man City 4-1 Man Utd
Phil McNulty
BBC Sport chief football writer at Etihad Stadium
