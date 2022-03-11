Rangers reaction & weekend previews

He certainly doesn't play like a 40-year-old, does he?
Soak up all the stats that back up his superb performances, here.
What was said
Last night, Rangers manager Giovanni Van Brockhorst told the media, "I'm more than happy with the result."
He reiterated that the job is far from done, as he said, "Going to Belgrade next week will be hard - maybe even tougher than this - but we are taking a three goal difference with us. This tie isn't over yet."
And when asked about the shifts in his midfield last night, he replied, "The key in Europe, against top sides, is that you have to be dynamic and versatile in the shapes you play."
About last night...
Relive the goals, the disallowed goals, the penalty's scored and missed and everything in between by checking out Nick McPheat's match report, here.
Good morning
We're here after another sensational European night for Rangers at Ibrox.
We'll have all the reaction from last night, as well as looking forward to the weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-finals, too.
There's never a dull day in Scottish football, and I doubt today will be any different!
