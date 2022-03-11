Live

Rangers reaction & weekend previews

  1. McGregor pulls out the stops... again

    How good was this man last night?

    He certainly doesn't play like a 40-year-old, does he?

    Soak up all the stats that back up his superb performances, here.

    Aleksandar Katai takes penalty kick at Ibrox.
    Copyright: SNS
    Image caption: Allan McGregor saved Red Star Belgrade's Aleksandar Katai's penalty to deny the visitors in the first-half.
  2. What was said

    Last night, Rangers manager Giovanni Van Brockhorst told the media, "I'm more than happy with the result."

    He reiterated that the job is far from done, as he said, "Going to Belgrade next week will be hard - maybe even tougher than this - but we are taking a three goal difference with us. This tie isn't over yet."

    And when asked about the shifts in his midfield last night, he replied, "The key in Europe, against top sides, is that you have to be dynamic and versatile in the shapes you play."

  3. About last night...

    Relive the goals, the disallowed goals, the penalty's scored and missed and everything in between by checking out Nick McPheat's match report, here.

  4. Good morning

    We're here after another sensational European night for Rangers at Ibrox.

    We'll have all the reaction from last night, as well as looking forward to the weekend's Scottish Cup quarter-finals, too.

    There's never a dull day in Scottish football, and I doubt today will be any different!

